BANQUETS of ivrea

Redeeming the poker immediately last Sunday in Gattinara is the goal of Banchette Ivrea in the next match. Sunday 16, on the occasion of the sixth matchday, in group B, the Ivrea players want to return to success, but to do so they will have to deal with Cigliano, coached by former Bosconerese Mario Gaudino. A challenge that, given the ranking, smells of playoffs, as the Banchette Ivrea is third in the ranking, while the Vercelli are fifth, at only one length. Always remaining in the same group, the Montanaro, after the half misstep of Serravalle Sesia, in front of the public friend of Italo Giavarini is called to take home the whole stake against the Novara of Sizzano who, in the last away match, they stormed the Stefano Acotto di Vische. Vischese, back from three consecutive knockouts, aims to stop this negative streak and on Sunday, at 3 pm, receives Virtus Vercelli. Instead, that of Strambino’s Bertotti, between the Azzurri and the Vercelli of Santhià, challenges salvation. The other matches: Ponderano-Biogliese, Pro Palazzolo-Serravallese, Pro Roasio-Quaronese and Valle Cervo-Gattinara. Ranking: Ponderano points 15; Montanaro 13; Banchette Ivrea and Pro Palazzolo 10; Cigliano, Quaronese and Gattinara 9; Cervo Valley 8; Biogliese and Sizzano 7; Serravallese, Pro Roasio, Vischese and Virtus Vercelli 4; Strambinese 1; Santhià 0.

In the group C instead, home round for Agliè Valle Sacra and Mappanese, respectively against Cgc Aosta and Ciriè, while the Bosconerese is expected to go away, against Cafasse Balangero. The other matches: Barcanova-Sportiva Nolese, Corio-Real Orione Vallette, Mathi Lanzese-San Maurizio, Grand Paradis-Saint Vincent Châtillon, Fiano Plus-Torinese. Ranking: Barcanova points 15; Aosta, Agliè Sacred Valley 10; Bosconerese 9; San Maurizio, Mappanese 8; Turin, Grand Paradis, Nolese 7; Real Orione 6; Mathi, Corio 5; Fiano Plus, Cafasse Balangero 4, Saint Vincent Châtillon 3; Ciriè 1. –