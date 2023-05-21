Home » Banco di Sardegna Sassari, in game 4 against Venice Filip Kruslin equals his best
Banco di Sardegna Sassari, in game 4 against Venice Filip Kruslin equals his best

Banco di Sardegna Sassari, in game 4 against Venice Filip Kruslin equals his best

Source LBA In the evening that equaled the passage to the playoff semifinals, Filip Kruslin he immediately established himself as the great protagonist of Game 4 by placing four bombs in the opening and closing with 22 points and 6 triples sent on target. In both of these statistical items, the Croatian guard tied the Serie A career highs UnipolSai set in past years.

In fact, Kruslin also scored 22 points in the success of Banco di Sardegna on 2 May 2021 at the PalaPentassuglia in Brindisi for 90-97, placing a 5/6 from beyond the arc on that occasion. In the 95-84 victory on March 27, 2021 against Vanoli Cremona, however, the number 6 had sent 6 triples (out of 12 attempts), once again making 20 points.

Alongside the Croatian, another great protagonist of the 87-83 success against Umana Reyer Venezia in Game 4 was Ousmane Diop, author of the second “double-double” in his career in Serie A UnipolSai after the one of 15 points and 10 rebounds signed a month ago against Trieste. The Italian-trained Senegalese put together a performance of 19 points and 10 rebounds in just 25 minutes of use in the 4th act of the series against the Lagunari, collecting his career highs for fouls suffered (9) and free throws scored (9 ) and tempted (14).

