Bandecchi gives a radio program to Ferrero: the new couple from the Italian soccer village

Oh yes, the list of from explosives which in the most classic formulation goes from devil and holy water to Mentos with Coca Cola is enriched with a new and promising binomialthe one resulting from the union between Massimo Ferrero e Stefano Bandecchi. Yes, why up Radio Cusano Campusissuer owned by patron of Ternana Bandecchi comes the show “Ferrero, not only sport” conducted by the former president of Sampdoria. The main theme obviously sport, but not only, with Ferrero who swears “It will be there have fun” to then continue in the usual style: “We will be humble and we will enter people’s homes to give happiness, we will tell the truth and we will have pearls every day.”

And therefore while Viperetta is engaged in appeal against the new property of Sampdoria, his program will be broadcast from 11 to 12 and then every day from 24 July from 10 to 11 on Bandecchi’s radio which Ferrero thanked: “It’s a wonderful opportunity and I thank Stefano Bandecchi for offering it to me”. And to think that until a few days ago the most probable form of collaboration between Ferrero and Bandecchi was (obviously) football, with the hypothesis that Er Viperetta would become part of the Terni. To date the chances of the latter scenario occurring are considered in net discount.

However, it is certain editorial collaboration between two gods more picturesque characters who have lived and in the case of Bandecchi still live (perhaps for a short time) the Italian village of Pallonaro. Ferrero arrived in 2014 at the helm of Sampdoria by pulling out the empty pockets in favor of camera: “I have no more one euroI spent everything to buy Sampdoria,” he said (actually the Garrones were quite “generous” in selling the club). On the same day of the purchase of the club, Ferrero negotiated for the crac Livingston. In the world of football, he initially stands out for his positive management: mid-table seasons, players discovered and sold well SkriniarSchick, turret and the usual way between the surreal and the gascon which is also worth the imitation of Crozza. The following years, however, are difficult, among others judicial cases (still the Livingston crack and then the arrest in 2021 for aggravated fraudulent bankruptcy and corporate crimes) and the problems with the Sampdoria fans who openly contest it upon leaving the scene from a few months ago.

As president of Ternana, Bandecchi also suffered protests: the founder of theTelematic University Nicolò Cusano takes Fondi Calcio in 2014 and then Ternana in 2017: despite the dream of A league the club is rewind in C in 2018 and managed to go back to cadetry in 2022. If Ferrero’s style led him to be imitated by Crozza, Bandecchi’s virality has reached it without imitators, “naturally”, with videos in which spit at the fans and claims the gesture: “Of course I spat at them, they spat at me and I spat at them. If they spit on me not only do I spit them back, if there wasn’t a grave I also gave them two pizzas in the face”. A few days later Bandecchi, a former sympathizer of the Italian Social Movementhe was elected mayor of Terni in the ballot with the support of “Alternativa Popolare” and other civic lists: in the last issue, linked to the great heat that is gripping Italy, he hoped “vigilant snipers” shoot those who get their feet wet in the fountains public, to then specify that it was a provocation. Should he not like Ferrero’s program, spitting seems almost the sweetest solution…

