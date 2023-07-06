Home » Baník Ostrava reports the reinforcement of the attack
Baník Ostrava reports the reinforcement of the attack

Due to Kubal’s contract, Baník had to pay Hradec Králové for the player, and in addition, what part of the settlement did they add 25-year-old striker Ondřej Šašinka. According to behind-the-scenes information, the severance pay amounts to approximately ten million crowns.

“Filip is an undeniably interesting player who already has numbers, and at the same time, at twenty-three, he still has everything ahead of him. Moreover, he comes from our region and was already active in Baník as a boy. When we approached him, it was immediately clear that he really wanted to come here and to play for Baník. We are happy that we finally managed to complete his transfer,” said Luděk Mikloško, head of Baník’s sports department, in a statement.

Kubala played 116 matches for Slovácko and Hradec Králové in the highest competition, in which he scored sixteen times. “It’s a big motivation for me. The miner is the highlight of my career at the moment and a step forward,” said Kubala.

