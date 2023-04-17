Baník – Plzeň 2:1, The fight for the title is moving away from Pilsen. Victoria fell in Ostrava

The victory of Baník was arranged by Nigerian striker Muhamed Tijani, who scored in both halves, with two goals. In the 79th minute, guest captain Lukáš Hejda cut down and substitute Matěj Vydra hit the post in the set-up. Viktoria lost in the league with Ostrava for the first time since August 2009 after 27 matches. She did not score in the top competition after 12 duels on the Slezanů pitch. Coach Pavel Hapal’s men won the second round in a row and moved to ninth place.

The match picked up a high tempo and momentum from the first minute. Already in the third minute, Kaloč prevented Choré from slipping at the last moment in an almost certain goal stop, so that Staňko could be tested by Klím’s quick counterattack.

Photo: Petr Sznapka, CTK From left David Buchta from Ostrava, Milan Havel from Pilsen, Eneo Bitri from Ostrava, Jan Juroška from Ostrava.

In the sixth minute, the visitors had another opportunity, but Vlkanova’s first shot was inaccurate. Right after that, the home team got to the next counter thanks to Jurošek’s penetration, his cross was sharply headed to the goal by Plavšič, and Staněk sent the ball only in front of Tijani, who had already comfortably opened the net. Ostrava scored a goal at home in the league after three duels.

Pilsen then gained territorial advantage and could equalize in the 17th minute, but Choré’s chance was eliminated by Letáček. Until the beginning of the second half, the home team was able to eliminate the superiority of the opponent, but after the change of sides, Viktoria had two great opportunities to equalize in a short time. Letáček, however, reflexively covered Sýkor’s volley, the subsequent finish and shortly afterwards caught Buch’s penetration with his feet.

Ostrava was dangerous mainly from breaks, and in the 58th minute, after one of them, Tijani secured a two-goal lead when he directed Klíma’s pass behind Staňk’s back with a close header. The 22-year-old Nigerian scored his fifth goal in the league season and equaled Almási and Klíma at the top of the team scorers’ table. In the Czech league, he scored two goals in one game for the first time in his career.

Photo: Petr Sznapka, CTK From the left, Milan Havel from Pilsen, Jan Juroška from Ostrava.

Soon, Ostrava cheered for the third time, but referee Starý did not recognize Bitri’s shot after consulting with the video referee. The visitors got up from the second direct and, after taking the initiative again, reduced the score with Hejdová’s header in the 79th minute. The 33-year-old stopper scored for the first time in the year of the top competition.

In the end, Plzeň had enormous pressure, ball after ball flew into the Ostrava goal and Vydra even hit the post in the third minute of regulation. However, the visitors could not do more and did not win away from home for the fourth time in a row, losing for the third time. On the contrary, Baník won at home in the highest competition after four matches.