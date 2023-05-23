Baník will finish the extension of the football league without the injured midfielder Plavšič

“Recently, he has been struggling with various health problems, because he really caught a lot from his opponents in the matches. It would not be logical for him to play with strength now, when he is not in 100 percent condition,” said Baník sports director Luděk Mikloško.

Plavšič scored five goals in the first league this season, two of which were in the extra period. He helped Ostrava to the current first place in the group for retention, but he will not start again against Zlín and Pardubice. He may have said goodbye to Baník with the winning goal in the 2:1 triumph over Teplice, as his loan from Slavia Prague will end after the season.