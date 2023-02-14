Bank of Hangzhou won the second place in the National Elephant League

2023-02-14 11:11:14





Source: Sport Tribune





Correspondent Lu Miaomiao Our reporter Zheng Runxin

A few days ago, the final round of the “Tailai Cup” 2022 China Chess League One was held in Liaocheng, Shandong. The Bank of Hangzhou team failed to continue the glory of the championship in the regular season, and regrettably lost in the championship and runner-up competition with the Chongqing Sports Lottery team, and missed the championship. However, the runner-up is also the best result of the Hangzhou National Elephant Team since they competed in the First Division.

The two rounds of the final contest can be described as quite intense. In the first round, Platinum Stone of the Hangzhou team defeated Zeng Zhongsheng, who had made great contributions to the Chongqing team in the semi-finals. The other four rounds were all tied, helping the team win 3:2. Coupled with the promotion priority brought by the status of the regular season champion, the Hangzhou Bank team took the lead at this time.

In the second round, after three hours of fierce fighting, Hou Yifan and Huang Qian came to a draw, Ma Qun lost to Liu Yan, Zhai Mo accidentally made a mistake and lost to young player Wang Chuqiao; Overwhelmed by Bu Xiangzhi, one of China‘s top five players. The Hangzhou Bank team lost 1:4.

Throughout the season, the performance of the Bank of Hangzhou team is remarkable. In a total of 28 rounds, they achieved 18 wins, 8 draws and 2 losses. “Quadruple Champion” Hou Yifan joined the Bank of Hangzhou team, and the overall strength of the team has increased significantly. The main horse group in the men’s stage is the Chinese team in the Hangzhou Asian Games. Previously, with the victories of Hou Yifan and Ma Qun, the Bank of Hangzhou team defeated Jiangsu team and Shenzhen Pengcheng team in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, and advanced to the final. Platinum Stone, world team champion, Zhai Mo, Olympiad champion, Xu Zhixing, Aizen Yu, and Yan Tianqi, new cutting-edge chess players, all performed well.