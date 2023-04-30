Bankruptcy in Wolfsburg: After half an hour, a Mainz debacle was looming

FSV Mainz 05’s winning streak has come to an end. Last weekend’s Bayern winners went under after ten unbeaten games at VfL Wolfsburg. The Lower Saxony can hope in the form of a European Cup participation.

Mith a lightning start, VfL Wolfsburg ended FSV Mainz 05’s winning streak in the Bundesliga and increased their chances of a place in the European Cup. Jonas Wind (5th) and Sebastiaan Bornauw (13th) laid the foundation for the 3-0 (3-0) win against Mainz, who were weak this time, with their early goals on Sunday. Wind (28th) followed up with his sixth goal of the season before the break.

Eight days after beating FC Bayern Munich, 05 coach Bo Svensson’s team suffered a defeat for the first time in ten games and a setback in the fight for European qualification. In the table, Wolfsburg passed Mainz and are now one point ahead of them in seventh place.

Svensson trusted his Bayern conquerors in Wolfsburg and sent the same formation into the game. But there was nothing to be seen of the top performance in the 3-1 win against the German record champions. Only in the first few minutes did the guests indicate why they were playing a strong second half of the season so far.

Felix Nmecha and Baku twirl

But VfL quickly determined the events after six home games without a win. In front of 23,817 spectators, coach Niko Kovac’s team took the lead through the wind with the first successful combination. The goal increased the uncertainty of the Mainz team. They tried to play forward and also had a chance through Jae-Sung Lee (11th). The defensive of the guests wobbled.

VfL Wolfsburg defeated FSV Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga 3-0

Felix Nmecha and Ridle Baku caused a stir again and again, especially on the right side of VfL. Mattias Svanberg repeatedly played clever passes from midfield to the top. The almost logical consequence were the hits from Bornauw and the Dane Wind. Patrick Wimmer (35th) could have increased with a little more consistency. Only at the end of the first half did the visitors come up with more opportunities. Silvan Widmer awarded the best.

Mainz coach Svensson reacted during the break. He brought in Anton Stach for Leandro Barreiro and Aaron Martin for Edimilson Fernandes. The guests initially gained an advantage, but they didn’t have clear chances. The Wolfsburg cover was still secure, even if Maxence Lacroix stayed in the dressing room at the break. Nicolas Cozza took his place in the back three.

Mainz had bad luck when Captain Widmer (61st) landed unluckily after an aerial duel with Wolfsburg’s Guilavogui and apparently injured his foot. The Swiss had to be carried off and was replaced by Danny da Costa (65′). Shortly before, Marcus Ingvartsen and Aymen Bartok had come on for 05 for Ludovic Ajorque and Lee (61′).

Widmer’s exit had an effect on Mainz. They couldn’t find any line at all. Wolfsburg switched to management mode – and still had the best opportunity in the second half. Wimmer (72nd) failed carelessly free-standing at Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner.