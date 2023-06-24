Bans after US-Mexico game scandal

Weston McKennie has been banned for four internationals after the USA-Mexico match was marred by red cards and homophobic chants. His teammate Sergino Dest has to watch three games. The North and Central American football association CONCACAF also suspended the Mexicans Cesar Montes and Gerardo Arteaga on Friday (local time) for four and three games respectively.

The quartet saw the red card in the USA’s 3-0 victory in the Nations League on June 15. While Montes and Arteaga are part of the Mexico squad for the upcoming Gold Cup, McKennie and Dest are not in the US squad. For them, the bans remain practically without consequences. The Americans open the tournament on Sunday night in Chicago with a game against Jamaica.

Among the scandalous circumstances surrounding the encounter against Mexico in Las Vegas were homophobic chants from Mexican fans. The game was therefore interrupted in the final phase, and the planned overtime was not completed due to renewed singing.

