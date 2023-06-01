Home » Bao Shanju, the Olympic champion who broke the national record twice in the track cycling race, praised Chun’an Asian Games venue_Hangzhou Net
Sports

Bao Shanju, the Olympic champion who broke the national record twice in the track cycling race, praised Chun’an Asian Games venue_Hangzhou Net

by admin
Bao Shanju, the Olympic champion who broke the national record twice in the track cycling race, praised Chun’an Asian Games venue_Hangzhou Net

Bao Shanju, the Olympic champion who broke the national record twice in the track cycling race, praised Chun’an Asian Games venues

On June 1, the 6-day “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Track Cycling Championship and National Youth Track Cycling Championship kicked off at the Chun’an Jieshou Sports Center track cycling venue.

That afternoon, a surprising scene appeared. In the qualifying and finals of the adult women’s team competition, the national team composed of Bao Shanju, Guo Yufang and Yuan Liying broke the national record of the event with a time of 46.235 seconds and 46.044 seconds respectively. Chun’an Jieshou Sports Center cycling field ushered in the first national record.

The second from the left is Bao Shanju, who is competing in the adult women’s team competition

Bao Shanju after the game

“It’s a surprise.” After the game, Bao Shanju, the champion of the Tokyo Olympic Games and a member of the national team, said repeatedly in an interview with reporters, “This result was originally the goal of this year’s World Championships. The World Championships has a new goal and I am more confident.”

The second person from the left is Bao Shanju

“The track has very long curves, which will help us accelerate on the second and third laps.” Bao Shanju said, “The unexpected good results this time are inseparable from the venue facilities.”

During the interview, the reporter learned that it was the first time for Bao Shanju to come to the Chun’an Asian Games venue to compete. “The mountains, rivers and rivers here are very beautiful and impressive. I also hope to come to such beautiful venues for more games.”

See also  UBS offers a billion to buy Credit Suisse. But the bank rejects the offer - Economy

Talking about the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, “The women’s team racing event is currently the most advantageous event for the Chinese team, and it is expected to win the championship.” Similarly, she also hopes that she and her teammates can make progress in the sprint and Keirin Break through and achieve better results.

You may also like

Ningxin Village, Xiaoshan, Zhejiang: Parents and children welcome...

Altmaier creates sensation by eliminating Sinner, the last...

Ferrari updated at the Barcelona GP, Leclerc judges...

The favorite did not hesitate, Pardubice is one...

The college baseball team shattering HBP records is...

Defending champion Swiatek in the third round

Espanyol prepares a large protest during the last...

Rowing Bayonnais president Philippe Tayeb apologizes after sexist...

young players from the Congolese Tout Puissant Mazembe...

Spanish Grand Prix: Fernando Alonso says F1 is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy