Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County News 2023 “Jiucheng Palace Cup” Shaanxi Baoji·Linyou Summer Half Marathon will start on June 22

The 2023 “Jiucheng Palace Cup” Shaanxi Baoji·Linyou Summer Half Marathon will start on June 22



On the morning of May 25th, the press conference of the 2023 “Jiuchenggong Cup” Shaanxi Baoji·Linyou Summer Half Marathon was held in Xi’an, and the race will start on June 22nd. Xu Peng, deputy director of Shaanxi Provincial Sports Bureau, Bi Zhouhai, director of Baoji Sports Bureau, Zheng Wenjuan, magistrate of Linyou County, Zhang Xiaojun, deputy magistrate, and other leaders attended the press conference and started the event.

Bi Zhouhai said in his speech that this event is a unique summer marathon in Shaanxi Province, which has attracted extensive attention from marathon enthusiasts all over the country. The unique charm and multi-functional carrier of the marathon will not only inspire the masses to actively participate in sports The enthusiasm for exercise will also help promote the vigorous development of the national fitness movement and enhance the people’s sense of gain and happiness.

Zheng Wenjuan said in her speech that the “Jiuchenggong Cup” Shaanxi Baoji·Linyou Summer Half Marathon has been cultivated and developed for many years, and the scale and level of the event have been greatly improved. It has won the “Most Potential Award” of Shaanxi Province “And the gold medal event award, which was rated as a national A1 event by the Chinese Athletics Association. The Linma event has become a beautiful business card for Linyou and an important engine to promote the economic and social development of Linyou County and surrounding areas. The Linyou County Party Committee and the county government attach great importance to this event, and will use the power of the whole county to hold the event well, reshape the “Linma” brand, and provide guests from all walks of life, participating athletes and media friends with a high-value track, high-quality With high-quality services and high-standard guarantees, we strive to make this year’s Linma Marathon a boutique marathon with distinctive features and outstanding highlights.

Bi Zhouhai, Director of Baoji Sports Bureau, Zheng Wenjuan, Mayor of Linyou County, Huang Lei, head of Runners Wujiang Running Team on behalf of the running team, and the person in charge of Weiying Race Operation Co., Ltd. answered reporters’ questions respectively.

Zhang Xiaojun presided over the press conference and introduced the preparations for the event. More than 50 central, provincial and municipal mainstream media and representatives of running groups attended the press conference.

The theme of this event is “Xia Linyou New Journey” and will start in our county on June 22. There are four categories for the event: Women’s Half Marathon, Men’s Half Marathon, Mini Marathon, and Parent-Child Marathon. The half marathon is 21.0975 kilometers. The mini marathon and parent-child marathon are 5 kilometers and 2.5 kilometers respectively. Participating athletes are limited to 5,000 people, including 3,000 half-marathon runners and 2,000 mini-marathon and parent-child marathon runners.

Registration for the 2023 “Jiuchenggong Cup” Shaanxi Baoji·Linyou Summer Half Marathon will start at 12:00 on May 25, 2023, and will end at 12:00 on May 31, 2023. Participants can follow the WeChat official account of “Zhisaitong” Or a small program to register for the competition.