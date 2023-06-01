Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Photo News Baoji City Staff Games Opens

Baoji City Workers Sports Meeting opens





On the afternoon of May 31, the opening ceremony of the Baoji City Staff Sports Meeting was held at the Baoji City Gymnasium.

With the theme of “Chinese Dream, Beauty of Labor, Concentration of Soul, Follow the Party, New Journey of Unity and Struggle”, this sports meeting will set up six competitions including basketball, badminton, table tennis, Go, chess, and brisk walking. The competition will be held in May. Open on the 30th and end on June 3rd. There are 82 participating teams and 3032 athletes participating in the games. Among them, there are 14 participating teams in the county and district groups, and 68 participating teams in the enterprise and institution groups.

At the opening ceremony, the Feng County Federation of Trade Unions performed “Majestic Gongs and Drums”, Baoji Taijiquan Association brought “Tai Chi Kung Fu Fan”, 100 students of Baoji Vocational and Technical College brought martial arts “Chinese Soul”, and Baoji City Art Theater presented Singing and dancing “Chasing the Future” and other wonderful stylistic performances.