BAPE HEADS SHOW 2023: A Grand Celebration of Street Fashion’s 30th Anniversary in New York

BAPE® Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Spectacular Fashion Show in New York

On the evening of June 28, 2023, street fashion pioneer A BATHING APE® grandly reappeared the BAPE HEADS SHOW event in New York City, USA, to commemorate the brand’s 30th anniversary. The iconic streetwear brand, along with its four subsidiary branches – AAPE, BAPE BLACK®, BAPY®, and APEE – jointly presented over 100 sets of new season styles for the 2023 autumn and winter series, offering a never-before-seen fashion show for fans of the brand worldwide.

Fashion celebrities and creative individuals from around the world were invited to gather at the show, which showcased a luxurious event intertwining fashion, music, and brilliant culture in the city that never sleeps. The BAPE HEADS SHOW 2023 was held at the classic performance hall, “TERMINAL 5,” located in Manhattan. Creative Director Polina Zakharova and Producer SvetLANA YERMOLAYEVA of HARD FEELINGS STUDIO designed an immersive and captivating stage, presenting a journey of fashion inspiration.

Integrating various elements of street culture such as music, dance, skateboarding, and sports, BAPE HEADS SHOW conveyed the brand’s free and inclusive spirit. BAPE® collaborated with its four subsidiary branches, exploring their unique creative cornerstones and apparel languages. The show encompassed themes ranging from American colleges, retro trends, outdoor sports, modern girls, and Y2K millennial aesthetics, presenting different scenes of inspiration.

BAPE® 2023 autumn/winter men’s and women’s collections incorporated nostalgia, timeless classics, and modern styles. The three key inspiration words – “SPORT MANIA,” “COLLEGE CLASSIC,” and “denim painter” – outlined the fashion outline of the brand’s autumn and winter series. Drawing inspiration from the 1990s HIp-HOP trend on the West Coast of the United States, the “SPORT MANIA” theme showcased a luxurious and sporty silhouette with visual highlights such as the BAPE® MONOGRAM letter pattern and the double-enlarged ABC camo camouflage print. The “COLLEGE CLASSIC” series, inspired by American college style, featured rich and interesting printing patterns and color ideas. The “denim painter” series paid tribute to American abstract art master Jackson Pollock, incorporating abstract painting brushstrokes into the clothing through unique weaving methods. Additionally, the BAPE® AVATAR concept series showcased the brand’s representative visual elements, reinforcing the unique soul foundation of the brand.

AAPE, one of BAPE’s subsidiary branches, presented its 2023 autumn/winter men’s and women’s collections inspired by the skateboarding and HIP-HOP culture popular in colleges and universities during the 1990s. The energetic skateboard models sported loose silhouettes under the runway spotlight, representing the brand’s pure street style. The collection featured iconic hip-hop styles from the 90s and paid homage to hip-hop culture.

BAPE BLACK®’s 2023 autumn/winter men’s collection, inspired by “THE RETRO OUTDOOR” trend from Europe, explored the luxurious classic ready-to-wear, colorful knit sweaters, and performance sports gear that pay tribute to the optimistic and positive attitude associated with outdoor hiking in the past. The collection showcased exquisite and high-quality fabrics, elegant silhouettes, and a detached and open-minded attitude towards dressing.

BAPY®’s autumn and winter women’s clothing series revolved around the theme of “THE OFFICE ESSENTIALS” and presented modern fashion aesthetics for young office workers. The collection showcased a balance between work and life, featuring well-tailored suits, casual sweatshirts, traditional check flannels, sparkling party items, practical denim jackets, elegant evening dresses, and more.

APEE’s autumn and winter women’s clothing series, titled “GEN-Z GYARU WINTER,” celebrated Japanese hot girl subculture and Generation Z pop culture. The collection incorporated Y2K aesthetics, featuring navel dresses, miniskirts, thick-soled boots, and sock covers. APEE’s signature waistless and close-fitting tailoring, combined with soft and charming colors, allowed APEE girls to effortlessly switch between sweet and spicy street style.

The BAPE HEADS SHOW New York show attracted fashionable celebrities and international stars, including American rap superstar LIL BABY and basketball player JALEN GREEN, who walked the runway as models. Well-known local fashion leaders and upcoming stars from the United States were also in attendance, showcasing the brand’s popularity. The fashion show was globally live-streamed, allowing brand supporters from around the world to witness the 30th-anniversary celebration of BAPE®.

The celebration continued with a vibrant HIP-HOP performance at the after-party, showcasing the brand’s commitment to music and paying tribute to its global supporters. The BAPE HEADS SHOW in New York truly marked a milestone in the brand’s history, celebrating three decades of street fashion excellence.

