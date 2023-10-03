Bar symbol: the cornerstone of online slot machines

Simple and fun, fruit slots can give millionaire jackpots even with the bar symbol. Discover the history of the symbol inspired by the sweet tooth!

Slot machines and the bar symbol: the icon of casinos

Who doesn’t love slot machines? These nice and colorful machines are not just a casino or arcade game, but represent the symbol of gambling in all its varieties. Even those who are not great experts in videoslots know that the choice of reel machines concerns, first of all, the theme. Nature, animals, films, mythology are among the most popular inspirations among players all over the world, but one above all is the icon of these games: fruit slots.

Perhaps not everyone knows that it is no coincidence that fruit-themed slots are the history and tradition of casinos. The first slots that were created were with fruit symbols to which, subsequently, the bar symbol was added, as well as that of 7 and other symbols related to the theme of luck. There are many curiosities to discover behind these cute little machines that today, in Thunderkick casino for free gamesthey are also available for free.

So let’s go in order and see how fruit slots are born, enriched with the mysterious and symbolic bar.

Fruit slots: the origins of a myth

If you decide to play slots, chances are one of the first ones you’ll want to try is the fruit-themed slot. Their tradition is such that, in many online casinos, you find separate sections that include only this type of game. Where did the idea of ​​creating roller machines with these symbols come from? Their story is interesting.

During the 1930s, a political period called “Prohibition” began in the USA. As the name suggests, it was a political regime that prohibited many of the activities that had been regularly permitted up to that point. Among these, there was also gambling. One of the resulting problems was to find a new use for the slot machines that the managers of bars, amusement arcades and drugstores had purchased.

The solution devised was simple and at the same time ingenious. Since the slot symbols represented fruit, it was decided to replace the cash winnings with fruit sweets, the flavor of which would be raffled off based on the winning combination in the game.

Thus the random component of the game was eliminated, given that the customer paid not to obtain an uncertain result but for sweets, of which only the aroma was an element left to chance.

The symbol of the bar, between Prohibition and candy

Whichever casino you decide to visit will undoubtedly have a long list of slots to choose from. It matters little whether it is a real or virtual casino, even if the digital mode now has it practically replaced most of it of land-based casinos and slot rooms. In any case, you will undoubtedly find the timeless fruit slots with the whole series of symbols typical of these reel machines.

But let’s get to the symbol of the bar, which has intrigued us since the beginning of our article. There are two main theories in this regard:

– The first links the bar symbol to the chewing gum packets of the time. In reality, the first bar symbols were slightly different from the ones we have today in today’s online slots. The idea, however, was to link the winnings from the game to a pack of chewing gum, the flavor of which would be chosen by the winning player;

– The second theory always links the symbol of a pack of chewing gum, but with a more precise connection. In fact, these would be gum produced by the Bell-Fruit Gum Company which, according to what was reported, was the company supplying the packs of gum won at the slots, while at the same time sponsoring slot gaming through the supply of chewing gum.

It is difficult to say which of the two theories absolutely prevails, considering that perhaps in some areas it was simply a connection between packages of tires and winnings, while in other areas the aforementioned company could have had a more decisive effect on the symbol of the Cafe.

The other classic slot machine symbols

Initially, slot machines only had the classic fruit symbols, which later proved to be a lifesaver for reel machines during the prohibition era. Within a short time, other symbols linked to two fundamental themes were added: that of luck and that of wealth.

The theme of luck is obviously a classic dei both online and real casinos, given that the players’ results largely depend on Lady Luck and subsequently on the strategies applied by the player. Examples of this inspiration are:

– The bells;

– The number Seven;

– The horseshoe;

– the four-leaf clover.

The symbols connected to wealth are all those that represent precious gems. We will therefore very often find the symbol of diamonds, together with other precious metals such as gold ingots, or precious objects such as rings. Each slot will then differ from each other based on the dominance of the theme of luck or wealth.

There is one aspect, however, that clearly distinguishes the bar symbol from other fruit slot symbols, whether they are icons inspired by luck or icons inspired by wealth. The bar symbol is never a special symbol. If you are not yet very familiar with special symbols, it will be enough to point out here that these are icons with a particular function in the game. By way of example:

– The Wild symbol is a symbol that substitutes for all other icons except other special symbols;

– The Scatter symbol activates bonus features, such as free spins.

These special symbols can be represented by fruit, diamonds, precious gems, gold bars, horseshoes and any other slot symbol except the bar one. There is no exact reason why tradition dictates that the bar should always be a symbol in its own right. In any case, like all the traditions that also dominate in online casinos, we like to respect it!

SlotsUp is a site created by enthusiasts for fans of online slots and, in general, virtual gambling. The news and information provided is always carefully verified before being published, while the experience of professional players is always adapted according to the experience level of the readers. It currently boasts over 25,000 visitors a day from all over the world, thanks to the multilingual versions of the site.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

