With the league title practically assured, Barça seeks to go down in history at the pace of defensive records

Being the least thrashed team in a season in Europe or the points record, at a shot

The great season for Barcelona in the League it is explained, to a large extent, for the great defensive solidity of Xavi Hernández’s team. with the league title practically assuredthe Barcelona team is looking now go down in history at the pace of defensive records how to be the team fewer goals scored in a season in Europe or get the historical points record of the competition.

The Barcelona group is outstanding leader of the league championship thank you for having one best rearguards in the history of the competition. with only nine goals conceded in 28 days, The team of Xavi Hernández has numerous records within reach that would place him in the Olympus of best champions in the history of La Liga. These are the milestones that the Barça in the remainder of the season.

Record of fewer goals conceded in a season at the national level

It is one of the milestones he is closer to beating the Barça team. The current record is defended by Atletico Madrid, that in the season 2015/2016 conceded only 18 goals in the 38 league games. In the absence of ten dates for the end of the league championship, the blaugrana defense must concede less than nine goals if you want to get the historic record.

Record for fewest goals conceded in a season at European level

In case of get the brand nationallythe Barcelona team could even beat the record at European level holding he Chelsea of ​​Mourinho in the 2004/2005 season with 15 goals conceded. Barça’s defense will have to maintain its great solidity if you want to achieve this European milestone.

The Barça squad celebrates the victory against Real Madrid in the league classic at the Camp Nou | Valentine Enrich

Points record in a season

The hardest brand to beat that Xavi Hernández’s team has proposed. 72 points in 28 days imply that, with ten dates to go, the Barcelona team should win all the remaining matches if you want to overcome your own mark of 100 points from the 2012-2013 season and the one achieved by Real Madrid in 2011-2012. if i could win nine games and draw one, could go down in history by equaling the all-time record.

Record for most wins in a season

Again, Barça will have to win all ten games that remain to beat the mark of most wins in a league seasonwhich holds, like the points record, Real Madrid and Barça with 32 victories.