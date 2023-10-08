Barça and Leo Messi: Is His Return Destined?

Barça and Leo Messi, Destined to Join?

Finally, Leo Messi failed to take Inter Miami to the MLS playoffs. The Rosario star joined the ‘Herons’ when they were in last position in the Eastern Conference. During his participation, Gerardo el ‘Tata’ Martino’s cast had a successful streak and climbed positions in the table, but unfortunately, the ’10’ was injured and missed several important duels. During his absence, his team’s performance was affected and they lost many points, thus moving away from the possibility of a comeback.

This situation raises a question for both FC Barcelona and the people of Miami. By not qualifying for the playoffs, Inter Miami will spend at least four months without playing until the start of next season, scheduled for February 2024. This has generated a debate about the possibility of Leo Messi returning to FC Barcelona on loan during that period.

When Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino was asked about this rumor, he responded: “Messi to Barcelona? He’s not going for a walk, is he? Honestly, this surprises me. I know nothing. If you tell me that you are going to visit Barcelona on vacation, then yes, it is likely. The truth is that I don’t know this.”

The long period of inactivity that ‘La Pulga’ could have is what has generated all these rumors since his goal is to arrive in the best possible shape for the Copa América next summer, so he needs to maintain the pace of the game and four months without activity could definitely affect him.

It is important to highlight that the option of returning to FC Barcelona seems interesting because everyone knows the contribution that Leo Messi can make to the team, especially with the ’10’ available. However, this option is complicated due to the restrictions of financial fair play, which already prevented their return in the last summer market. Although the situation has improved in that sense, it is still a complex operation, especially when the accounts are still being settled to register Vitor Roque and sign a pivot.

This case also arises in part because of a similar precedent. In 2009, David Beckham, the now president of Inter Miami, failed to qualify for the playoffs with the LA Galaxy in a situation similar to that of Leo Messi since the Englishman wanted to be fit to compete in the 2010 World Cup. ‘Becks’ ended up being loaned to AC Milan during the first half of the MLS, which coincides with the end of the season in Europe.

