Barça and Madrid win at home: 2-1 in the series and first match point in game 4

External successes for Madrid and Barça. The Madrilenos escape up to +30 dragged by Musa and tremble in the final: a partial from 30-8 brings Penya closer up to -5 with 70″ from the end. At Carpena a second half from 33-50 gives success to Jasikevius’ men. Game 4 will be staged tonight and tomorrow which could decide the two finalists of Liga Endesa.

Saturday 10 June 2023, 6.30pm

(7) BADALONA YOUTH – (3) REAL MADRID 73-83

(2-1 in the series in favor of Real Madrid)

I blancos they win in front of a sold out Olimpic and take back the home factor, advantage in the series and first match point tonight again in Badalona.

Decisive departure of the guests with Musa protagonist for 2-12 in the middle of the fraction. THE green and black they struggle to find solutions in attack thanks to the many turnovers -9 in the first half- and unleashing the Madrileños in transition.

Coming out of the changing rooms, Mateo’s men continue to grind game finding in Musa the terminal of choice, the star of the blancos he finds the basket from everywhere (25 from the field for him at the end of the match with 5/7 from two, 3/6 from three and 6/6 from the line) also scoring the triple of +30 at the end of the period.

Real Madrid pulls the oars in the boat ahead of time and suffers an incredible 30-8 run which rekindles the hopes of the 12,000 in Badalona with Penya only 5 points behind with 70” on the clock.

In the final Rodriguez handles the ball well, Musa in attack and Tavares in defense are worth the victory for Madrid. In race 4 i blancos they will have the chance to win the first pass to the final.

Sunday 11 June 2023, 6.30pm

(5) UNICAJA – (1) BARÇA 79-90

(2-1 in the series in favor of Barça)

Mirotic drags Barça who beat Carpena in front of the spectacular Malaga crowd.

After a muted start, you have to wait almost 2′ to see Sima move the retina, the pace picks up with the teams responding to each other in a balanced match. Unicaja raises the pressure behind forcing the guests to 5 turnovers taking advantage of it to hit in transition with Kravish, Kalinoski and Perry finding the advantage.

Third quarter that is tinged with blaugrana with the Catalans who immediately recover the 3 points of delay and in sixth place they put the arrow overcoming the Andalusians thanks to a partial from 0-8 all signed by Satoransky.

Malaga pays for the lack of accuracy from outside despite the presence on the rebound. In the final Carter tries to lead the comeback by setting fire to the 10,600 of thegreen Hell without success. Barça wins with the first match point in their hands tomorrow night.

MVP Mirotic with 12 points, 5 rebounds and 17 rating.

NEXT ROUND: SEMIFINAL RACE 4

Monday 12 June 2023, 21:00

BADALONA YOUTH (7) – REAL MADRID (3)

Tuesday 13 June 2023, 9.00 pm