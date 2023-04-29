Home » Barça Atlètic – Osasuna B: Schedule and where to watch the Primera RFEF on TV
Barça Atlètic – Osasuna B: Schedule and where to watch the Primera RFEF on TV

04/29/2023 at 00:31

CEST


The culés are positioned in third place in the table

The rojillo team tied in their last league match

He Barça athletic y Health B will face each other on Saturday, April 29 at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on matchday 34 of the First RFEF.

Thus, in the first instance, those commanded by Rafael Marquez come to the showdown with a recent history of three draws and one winwhile the squad led by Santi Castillejo records two draws, one win and one loss throughout their latest disputes.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the culé team is in third position in the table with 54 points and +8 in its goal differential, so that it is currently in the league zone. Instead, the rojillos are in 8th place with 46 points and +4 in terms of average number of goals and, therefore, in the middle of the classification.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The match that will take place between Barça athletic y Health B because of Day 34 of the First RFEF will take place on Saturday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m. (CET)and can be enjoyed in Spain through InStat TV.

