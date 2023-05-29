Barca coach seeks talks with Messi

FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez wants to support the return of Argentinian world champion Lionel Messi. “I’ll talk to him,” said the coach of the Spanish champions in an interview with the newspaper “Sport” published on Monday. “There is absolutely no doubt. If Messi came back it would help our football a lot. I also said that to the President (of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, n.).”

Asked if Barcelona would change their game tactics for Messi, Xavi said: “No, it would be the same idea, the same model. Messi could play in many different positions at Barca.” But the decision to return rests solely with Messi. “He still has years ahead of him at a high level,” said Xavi confidently.

At the same time, he paid tribute to the performance of the team that had already secured the Spanish championship title early on. “This title has special meaning because we won it without the best footballer in this club and in the world,” said Xavi.

Farewell in tears

Two years ago, heavily indebted FC Barcelona could no longer afford Messi. In tears, he said goodbye to the club of his life after 21 years to move to Paris Saint-Germain. His contract there expires at the end of the season. The 35-year-old is not only associated with Barca, but also with an engagement in Saudi Arabia.