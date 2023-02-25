As SPORT has learned, in the summer of 2020, before Madrid went after him, several Barça recruiters warned about his talent

The sports field of Barca grassroots football considered that it did not have the ‘Barça profile’ and decided not to enter the bid

His irruption in El Sadar left everyone stunned. His goal against Atlético de Madrid confirmed it. Enough minutes to see that Alvaro Rodriguez He has the wickers to be a big player. Special. He stands out for his physique (1.93 meters), for being apparently somewhat uncoordinated, but having great ball handling and agility. After leaving the South American sub’20, the ‘Bull’ wants to break down the door of the first white team, who signed him in the summer of 2020 from Girona. In fact, he was born in Palamós. Why did Barça, who has Catalan grassroots football so controlled, overlooked it?

As we have learned in SPORT, the azulgrana box did have it monitored. Several of the recruiters who work (or worked) for Barça alerted the Barcelona grassroots football team about a diamond with an imposing physique that stood out in Girona’s Cadet A. The boy was barely 15 years old at the time, but he was already very tall. Son of former Palamós player Daniel ‘Coquito’ Rodríguez. A striker with characteristics similar to his, his son who finished his career in the Empordà city and put down roots there.

KEY YOUR YEAR IN THE CADETE A OF GIRONA

He created a club, Global Palamós, and Álvaro played there until he was 12 years old. Girona noticed him and the inferiors of the Catalan entity grew exponentially. Especially in his last year. Precisely that 2019/20 course was the one with the greatest evolution of the boy, who was already a ‘tower’, but he had to win in coordination. And in that year of explosion, obviously, the offers arrived and the big clubs to ‘flutter’. Among them, Madrid, which has an important recruitment network in the Catalonia area.

METEORIC RISE

The fact is that, as we mentioned, the sports leadership of La Masia was notified about the player. Girona made him an offer: professional contract and Juvenil A file despite being a first year. But Madrid came in strong and convinced him. He also helped that both the boy and ‘Coquito’, his father, are Real Madrid fans. He left some ‘cash’ in Montilivi and took a player whose evolution has been meteoric in Valdebebas. In his second season he already played 17 games with Castilla de Raúl: four goals and four assists.

Until the long-awaited debut with the first team arrived a few days ago. 10 minutes impossible to take better advantage of. Ancelotti has already warned that he will have more opportunities. More with the emptiness that the white box has above when Benzema is not there.

Against Atlético de Madrid, Rodríguez equalized the derby in the final stretch of the match.