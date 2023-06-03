Home » Barça do not want to relive the disappointment of last season in the Champions League final
Barça do not want to relive the disappointment of last season in the Champions League final

Barça do not want to relive the disappointment of last season in the Champions League final

PSG often dominated against them in the quarter-finals, but broke their teeth on cold realism (0-1, 1-1). Arsenal also believed to get out of it in the semi-finals, before becoming disillusioned (2-2, 2-3 ap). An opposition of styles is expected between Barça’s possession game, the most exciting in Europe for several years, and the claimed pragmatism of Wolfsburg, double European champion (2013 and 2014), which has often shone against Spanish clubs. (eight wins in nine matches, including four against Barcelona).

