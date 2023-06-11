Barça falls at Palau for the first time, Yabusele drags Madrid. Both series at 1-1

Parity re-established in the two series of semi-finals of Liga Endesa with Madrid imposing themselves between the friendly walls dragged by the usual Chacho Rodriguez and Yabulese -MVP of the month of May- and Unicaja which blew up the home court by clearing Palau for the first time in season.

Thursday 8 June 2023, 9.00 pm

(3) REAL MADRID – (7) YOUTH BADALONA 90-73

(1-1 in series)

I blancos they get back into the series impacting it on 1-1 thanks to a perfect second half.

Start that bears the name of Yabusele, the French ACB MVP of the month of May, scores the first 7 points of the match and reaches double figures after 8′. The Catalans stay in the game thanks to Parra who doesn’t seem to suffer from the eye injury in game 1. Real Madrid trembles once again in the second quarter as they collect a 14-26 run seeing the ghosts of Wednesday’s match.

Upon returning to the parquet, the hosts regain control of the match. THE blancos they are good at holding Guy back – only 2 points at half time and 5 at the end of the match – and control the area both in attack and defense, dominating the rebound in both halves. Once again, Chacho Rodriguez entered the field to bring order and allow for a fluid and spectacular game.

In the final Joventut clings to the shot from outside but with 0/6 of the last 10′ they are forced to surrender.

MVP Yabusele with 27 points, 6 rebounds and 37 rating. Double double for Taveres with 10+11 and 26 evaluation.

Friday 9 June 2023, 9.00 pm

(1) BARÇA – (5) UNICAJA 79-88

Unicaja clears the Palau Blaugrana by interrupting an inviolability that lasted throughout the season and does so 23 years after the last time.

The Andalusians start strong with Kravish and Kalinoski reaching a double-digit lead after only 4′. The Catalans are struggling to get back into the game by closing the first quarter with a 7-point lead which reduces to 3 at the halfway point.

The first advantage of the hosts comes in the middle of the third quarter, a 12-2 run signed by the pair Laprovittola-Mirotic forces Malaga to time out. The hosts’ inertia didn’t stop until the 7-16 run to give back the lead to the guests.

Unicaja is once again the team seen throughout the season, Ibon Navarro and his team push up to +18 just a few minutes from the siren. In the final, Barça pays dearly for the nervousness of a match with exasperated physicality.

It ends 79-88, Kravish, Kalinoski and Carter the best. Series in a draw that moves to Malaga where waiting for Jasikevicius’ men there will be the green tide of over 10 thousand of Carpena.

NEXT ROUND: SEMIFINAL RACE 4

Saturday 10 June 2023, 6.30pm

BADALONA YOUTH (7) – REAL MADRID (3)

Sunday 11 June 2023, 6.30pm