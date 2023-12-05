Home » Barca goalie Ter Stegen needs surgery
Barca goalie Ter Stegen needs surgery

Germany’s team goalie Marc-Andre ter Stegen has to undergo surgery this week due to persistent back problems. FC Barcelona announced this on its website on Tuesday. Ter Stegen will undergo surgery “to solve his problems with his lumbar spine”. It was not announced exactly when the operation would be carried out or how long Ter Stegen might be out.

“The interruption obviously annoys me,” said the 31-year-old on X (Twitter). But it was “the right and safe decision to come back with the best conditions for my club and the national team,” he added.

