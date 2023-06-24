Barça has a plan B ready to sign a midfielder

24/06/2023

Joao Palhinha (Fulham) and Florentino Luis (Benfica) appear as alternatives to supply Busquets

Deco has already maintained contacts to check his availability and they are working so that there is a signing

Barça’s absolute priority is to sign a midfielder who has the ability to replace Sergio Busquets with solvency. Xavi Hernández has asked to focus all the financial efforts of the club on this position, but the market is very difficult and top-level options are impossible. The new sports director, Deco, has been working intensively for days to find a solution and has pointed out two names that may be feasible as long as there is a transfer agreement. It treats of Joao Palhinha (Fulham) and Florentino Luis (Benfica), two pivots that have shown a great level and could fit in the Barça.

Xavi’s priority idea was to sign Martin Zubimendi, from Real Sociedad, but the price of the termination clause and the lack of definition of the player, who prefers to continue for another year at Real, have ruined the operation. The club had made an extensive report on various market possibilities, including Amrabat, but Deco is opting more for Palhinha and Florentino Luis, convinced that these are two midfielders with more specific qualities for Barça.

In both cases it is not about easy signings by any means but, at least, the future Blaugrana sports director is sure that the two footballers would be in a clear disposition to want to come to Barça. These are two profiles with a powerful physique and who have evolved very well with the ball. Barça had previously analyzed them and the reports from both are favorable and endorsed by Deco himself.

Palhinha is the better known of the two. He was already in Barça’s orbit last summer when he was offered, but his incorporation was ruled out by prioritizing other positions. Finally, Fulham signed him for 20 million euros and in his first season in the Premier League he has embroidered it. Undisputed holder, he has become one of the key pieces of Fulham throughout the course. He plays ahead of the defense, is an organizer and has great positioning on the pitch. He is a specialist in ball stealing and distribution and has improved in the rhythm of the game. His height, 1.90 meters, also makes him powerful in the air.

Palhinha’s season has not gone unnoticed among English teams and he has already had several polls. Manchester United and Liverpool have tried to sign him but Fulham did not want to sell to an English club. Bayern was also considering it, but for now it is not a priority. His market valuation is 35 million euros, but Fulham seem to be asking for around 50 million, although they would be willing to talk about exchanges. There is a lot of negotiating room.

Florentino Luis is the other option. SPORT already advanced a few days ago that Barça had moved with its environment after its sensational irruption in the Champions League. It is a bet because this has been his year of explosion. He is 23 years old and has impressive physical potential, although he has taken a decisive step forward in touching the ball. He is the greatest recoverer in the Champions League and indisputable in a Benfica team that has played very well in Europe this season.

The Portuguese international has a release clause of 120 million euros, but the Portuguese club could sell him for around 40 million and could also be interested in one of Barca’s discards. Deco has known the figures for days and has already moved with his environment to find out their availability. There are many European clubs behind Florentino Luis, but the footballer would be delighted to join the Camp Nou.

Barça’s strategy is clear and involves signing an indisputable player in the position. They will not be able to be the first options, but projection footballers who can play a very good role in the Blaugrana team. And the investment will be important to the extent of the blaugrana possibilities. Because the sports area is very clear that you can only sign if there are sales that leave money in the box and lower the salary mass.

That is why Deco also manages a list of ‘low-cost’ options that would come to help for a season while waiting for better economic times. It is not ideal, but this option would be activated in the event that it was impossible to face a large investment. Either that or pull from the quarry or the players available in the squad, although it is too big a risk to compete in Europe. They will do everything possible to sign. And sign well.

