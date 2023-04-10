FC Barcelona had to settle for a 0-0 home draw against Girona in the Spanish championship on Monday evening. The Catalans, who are leading in the table, were only able to take advantage of the 2:3 home defeat of pursuers Real Madrid against Villarreal to a limited extent, but are now 13 points ahead of the “royal” with ten rounds to play.

Against Girona, Barca could not break the defensive network of the guests despite the overwhelming superiority, but were lucky once: Valentin Castellanos gave Girona a great opportunity to take the lead ten minutes after the break, alone in front of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Last Wednesday, Barcelona lost 4-0 at home to Real in the semi-finals of the Spanish Cup. Against table eleventh Girona there was now the second winless game in a row.

