Home Sports Barca have to settle for a clean sheet against Girona
Sports

Barca have to settle for a clean sheet against Girona

by admin
Barca have to settle for a clean sheet against Girona

FC Barcelona had to settle for a 0-0 home draw against Girona in the Spanish championship on Monday evening. The Catalans, who are leading in the table, were only able to take advantage of the 2:3 home defeat of pursuers Real Madrid against Villarreal to a limited extent, but are now 13 points ahead of the “royal” with ten rounds to play.

Against Girona, Barca could not break the defensive network of the guests despite the overwhelming superiority, but were lucky once: Valentin Castellanos gave Girona a great opportunity to take the lead ten minutes after the break, alone in front of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Last Wednesday, Barcelona lost 4-0 at home to Real in the semi-finals of the Spanish Cup. Against table eleventh Girona there was now the second winless game in a row.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  CBA Comprehensive: Guangsha wins Shenzhen, Shanghai loses to Ningbo-Sports-中工网

You may also like

“We have to recover players who will make...

Jean-Michel Aulas defends the results of OL and...

Villarreal: Alex Baena says he has received death...

“Let’s make sport at school a victory for...

Rangers ‘astonished’ as Scottish FA backs decision to...

Novotný sent the Rams to a tie against...

NBA Week #25 | Kawhi Leonard e Bobby...

Bundesliga: There is a crowd behind Burgstaller

Fang Shuo scored 22 points, Zeng Fanbo scored...

Mathieu Van der Poel imperial and unbeatable in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy