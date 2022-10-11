Home Sports Barça-Inter, fiery climate: “No access to home sectors for those wearing Inter colors”
Sports

Barça-Inter, fiery climate: “No access to home sectors for those wearing Inter colors”

by admin
Barça-Inter, fiery climate: “No access to home sectors for those wearing Inter colors”

Barcelona has officially communicated the rules for access to the field. In the home areas you cannot enter dressed in Nerazzurri

Barcelona have not digested last week’s defeat at San Siro with Inter. For this reason, Inzaghi’s team will find a more than hostile atmosphere tomorrow night at Camp Nou.

The club has officially communicated the rules for access to the stadium via social media: “Access to the home sector will be denied to fans wearing the colors of Inter.

October 11, 2022 (change October 11, 2022 | 15:26)

© breaking latest news

See also  Farewell to Cicci Salis, field hockey Olympian in Rome

You may also like

Ke Jie advances to the top eight in...

Cycling. Sportful Granfondo of Feltre, 1000 entries in...

Li Shenglong: I had a brief amnesia when...

Youth League, Maccabi-Juve 1-3: bianconeri close to the...

Fiorentina, problems in midfield? The social clue of...

The Lakers officially announced one signing and one...

Record-breaking Lavaredo Ultra Trail, already 11,584 pre-registered for...

Tiri Fiorentina, a mountain that gives birth to...

Football, four goals from Gasparini: Ponzano comeback from...

Rugby. Crowley’s choices: 18 Leoni and Monty Ioane...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy