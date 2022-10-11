Barcelona has officially communicated the rules for access to the field. In the home areas you cannot enter dressed in Nerazzurri

Barcelona have not digested last week’s defeat at San Siro with Inter. For this reason, Inzaghi’s team will find a more than hostile atmosphere tomorrow night at Camp Nou.

The club has officially communicated the rules for access to the stadium via social media: “Access to the home sector will be denied to fans wearing the colors of Inter.

October 11, 2022 (change October 11, 2022 | 15:26)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

