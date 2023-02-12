The Ivorian enters for Busquets and the Terrassa coach maintains the 4-4-2 with the gala eleven to try to beat Villarreal at La Cerámica

Franck has participated in all the official matches of this 2023 and in Castellón territory he receives the award for his good performance in recent weeks

No surprises. Xavi Hernández continues to bet on the same system (4-4-2 that becomes 4-1-3-2 in attack) at the Estadio de La Cerámica. Villarreal-Barça in this Matchday 21, a key game for the team to take advantage of the postponed match against second place, Real Madrid, and increase their lead to eleven points in the Santander League lead.

As expectedthe gap left by the injured Sergio Busquets is filled by Franck Kessie. It was the logical bet that of the Ivorian if the Barça coach wanted to keep the drawing without retouching anything. Obviously, the profile of the African is very different from that of Badia. Frenkie de Jong is expected to occupy a more positional position and Kessie to drop more, as he usually does.

FRANCK’S PATIENCE

A golden opportunity for a player who has participated in all of Barça’s official matches this 2023. The Ivorian has improved his performance after all the rumors that pointed to a possible departure in the winter market. Franck was 100% convinced that he would end up having opportunities and what you should do now is take advantage of them. Xavi, who has been praising him at press conferences, bets on him.

Regarding the rest, little to add. Koundé repeats as a right-back, the Christensen-Araujo tandem is well established, Balde ahead of Alba and Raphinha and Lewandowski making offensive partners.