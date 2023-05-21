BARÇA LEAGUE PARTY

“I won’t decide until the League ends, because now it’s time to enjoy my farewell, but my future is not linked to Messi’s”

“To be able to experience all this again and leave being important and winning titles is a source of pride”

Sergio Busquets was the spitting image of happiness. The league title won by Barça brilliantly will allow him to leave Barça with a good taste in his mouth after a few years of poor results. After the defeat against Real Sociedad, Busquets picked up the League champion trophy as captain, and celebrated in style with all the fans. The man from Badía recognized that this title means relief and pride: “We hadn’t won titles for a long time and being able to share it with people makes you leave happier and with a better taste in your mouth. After some difficult years it is a pride to be able to experience all this and win again. It’s been a very emotional and happy farewell. I’ve been privileged to have won so many titles at home and It is important to be able to experience all this again and to be able to leave being important and winning titles“.

The Barça captain joked when questioned about a possible reversal in his decision to end his time at Barça: “I’m not like Mateu… It’s football law. Everything has a beginning and an end. From now on I will support you from wherever I am and I will be a follower. I believe that a period of success can begin, because we have made a solid team that can play face to face with all the rivals”

Busquets assured that he will not decide his future until the League ends: “I have not made the decision yet. I have several options, but nothing is closed. I won’t decide until the League ends, because now it’s time to enjoy my farewell“.

Of course, he separated his future from Messi’s: “Everyone has to make their decisions. Each one has their life, their family and their intentions. Of course I would like to play with him again, but my future is not linked to Messi’s“.

Busquets leaves satisfied with what he has achieved, despite having lived in the shadow of other players such as Xavi, Iniesta or Messi himself: “Perhaps my career has not been valued in the individual awards, but I have never looked for them. I have I was valued by my teammates and rivals and that is the most important thing. I have not liked being in the foreground either, although over the years I have had to do so”.

To finish, he pointed out his best and his worst moment: “The best, the sextet and the successes of the first years; the worst, the last few years, where a bad situation for the club has come together with a squad that did not win titles. But from everything is learned and you have to accept it”.