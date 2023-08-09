Barça Hire a ‘Crack’

FC Barcelona has officially announced the signing of Noah Darvich from Freiburg. The midfielder has been transferred to Barcelona for 2.5 million euros, with the potential to increase to 10 million euros based on variables if he becomes part of the first team. Currently, Darvich will join Barça Atlètic. A termination clause of 1000 million euros has also been established, and he will be linked to the club until June 30, 2026.

Darvich underwent a medical check-up on Tuesday at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper and posed for photographs with the Barça shirt at the Johan Cruyff Stadium. The talented German midfielder then signed his contract in the presence of his family, Joan Soler (director responsible for youth football), and Mateu Alemany (football director of the Barcelona squad).

Already experiencing success with his national team, Darvich is known for his excellent technique, versatility, and good height of 1.84 meters. During the last Under-17 Euro Cup, he created the most dangerous chances in the group stage, tying with another Barcelona star, Lamine Yamal. He was crowned champion of the tournament, served as the team captain, and was included in the ideal eleven. In the 2022/2023 campaign with Freiburg, he played 11 games, registering five goals and three assists.

Speculations surrounding Darvich’s move to FC Barcelona had been circulating for days. Clues such as following the club and some future teammates on his Instagram account indicated his intentions. The signing of Darvich is expected to bring maturity and further enhance the talent he has already displayed.

Source: [Provide the source if applicable]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

