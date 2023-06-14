Barça reaches Real Madrid: it will still be Clàsico in the final

Madrid and Barça beat Joventut and Unicaja to close the series 3-1 and fly to the final. The unwritten rule according to which no team can recover a series from a 2-1 disadvantage without having home factor in favor is confirmed.

Penya and Malaga say goodbye to the season after an excellent run: for the first three semifinals won in the three competitions in which they took part, for the second the conquest of the Copa del Rey stands out by eliminating Barça, Real Madrid and Tenerife in the final.

Monday 12 June 2023, 21:00

(7) BADALONA YOUTH – (3) REAL MADRID 73-94

(3-1 in the series for Real Madrid)

Clear victory for i blancos who sweep Joventut away in the second half and conquer the 11th final in the last 12 years.

Game with two faces: in the first half Penya leads for large stretches pushed by the 11,000m of the Olimpic thanks to a good choral performance, among which Feliz stands out – the best of the series for green and black– and Parra.

The second part smiles at the guests; the blancos they stretch in the third quarter (14-25) dominating in the paint, (4-16) and not allowing themselves distractions (0 losses against 3 of Joventut). In the last fraction the gap between the two teams increases up to +21 in the final.

Three players with over 20 ratings for Madrid: 28 for Tavares (9+10 and 5 blocks), 27 for Musa (16+6, 3 assists and 7 fouls conceded) and 25 for Rodriguez (15+4 and 7 assists) . The former Olimpia point guard celebrates his 37 springs in the best possible way, 19 years less one day after his ACB debut with the Estudiantes shirt.

Penya closes a season above expectations by reaching the semifinals in the three competitions in which she was dragged by her audience and by the excellent guidance of coach Duran.

Tuesday 13 June 2023, 9.00 pm

(5) UNICAJA – (1) BARÇA 75-87

(3-1 in the series for Barça)

The Catalans moved to Carpena and joined rivals Real Madrid in the final.

Another great defensive test for Jasikevicus’s men who start very strong (13-23) and reject the Andalusian comeback attempt, destroying Malaga’s hopes with a devastating 4-22 run in the second half.

Ibon Navarro’s men play a fast-paced game but pay dearly for nervousness; many shooting errors by the landlords unlike the visitor’s accuracy (49 against 70% from two, 35 against 44% from three).

Twelve players took the field between the azulgrana and eleven those who went on the scoresheet among which the performances of Mirotic (14 points) and Vesely (8 points and 9 rebounds) shine.

Unicaja come out on top in a season in which they were able to bring the Copa del Rey back to the Andalusian capital.

