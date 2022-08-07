original title: Barcelona really just? ! Do not let De Jong but have to sign B Xigua Shuai: Manchester City is OK

On August 7th, Beijing time, according to the “Manchester Evening News” report, Barcelona is still eager for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, hoping that he will become a member of the Nou Camp in the new season, and contrary to previous reports, this The deal will have nothing to do with whether Frenkie de Jong stays with the team.

“Man Evening” claimed that Barcelona insisted on signing Bernardo Silva this summer, even if Frenkie De Jong ended up staying at Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have started a “leverage signing” tour this summer. They have now signed Casey, Christensen, Rafinha, Lewandowski and Conde, who are said to be The original targets were Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and Bernardo Silva.

The three are not in the same situation at the moment. AZP has now signed a new contract with Chelsea, and the Blues captain has his future firmly locked in the chariot at Stamford Bridge. Western media has released news that Barcelona’s target at right-back has been changed to Arnold, but that is a task that will start as early as next summer.

At left-back, Marcos Alonso’s future is the exact opposite of his Chelsea captain’s, with the Spaniard set to make a remarkable start to the new season thanks to the Blues’ recent super-money signing of Cucurella. Elwell is in rotation, so Marcos Alonso is now infinitely close to Camp Nou, only until the two sides finally reach an agreement.

The situation of Bernardo Silva is slightly different. Previously, various media agreed that when Manchester United or Chelsea finally got Frenkie De Jong, Barcelona would eat Bernardo Silva. But now, the Western media has suddenly changed its tone, claiming that regardless of De Jong’s ownership next season, Barcelona will still try to take the 27-year-old midfielder away.

Manchester City have successfully slimmed down into a “small squad” team this season, and they have even made rare real money in the transfer market. However, this may not be the original intention of Blue Moon or Guardiola. Compared with the signings in other positions, after they let Zinchenko go at the left back position, they obviously need a more reliable choice. Grimaldo now looks like the most likely one.

Even so, it is unpredictable that Guardiola is not firmly opposed to the release of the B seat. The Catalan’s statement is that he will hope that the B seat will remain in the team in the new season, but if the players Resolutely choose to leave the team, and the Manchester City coach will not set up obstacles to block it. Some media broke the news that Manchester City’s asking price for the B seat may be as high as 95 million euros.

The deal will also involve another Manchester City midfielder. The German Gundogan has only one year left on his contract with the club. There have been reports that he will leave the team on a free basis next summer, and if B When Xi leaves the team, it is almost a matter of course for Gundogan to renew his contract.

On the other hand, Barcelona, ​​they are still unable to register the new aid they signed this summer, and there are only two roads left in front of the Catalan giants, continue to leverage and sell De Jong. And if De Jong doesn’t go and they sign the B seat again, Laporta is actually cornering himself.

(Editor: Jiuquan with a smile)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: