Barça returns to work after hangover for LaLiga

The Barça first team has returned to exercise after a few days off after the title celebration

Barça and Real Sociedad will face each other next Saturday on matchday 35 of LaLiga Santander (9:00 p.m.)

The days of celebration for the 27th league of FC Barcelona have already passed. Xavi Hernández’s team has returned to the training in the morning session on Thursday, with the confirmed presence of all the available footballers from the first team.

Sergi Roberto he recovered from his injury and is already in group dynamics with the rest of his teammates. Against Espanyol he did not play any minute but he could return to the starting lineup next weekend. They wait news in Xavi’s next eleven.

The players already prepare the next league match against Real Sociedad on May 20 at the Spotify Camp Nou. A great entry is expected in what will be the team’s first game as league champion. There will be the usual spectacle of parliaments and talks microphone in hand in front of the stands at the end of the match.

The Barça squad faces this end of the season with everything decided: they are champions with four games to go. They will face each other in the last tests of the season Real Sociedad, Real Valladolid, Mallorca and Celta de Vigo. Two days after the duel against the team from Vigo, they will travel to Japan to face Vissel Kobe on June 6.