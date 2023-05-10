Barça, to take a giant step towards the Final Four against GOG

The Barça team visits the GOG track this Thursday at 8:45 p.m. in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals

Raúl González’s PSG won 27-31 on the Kiel court and there were draws in the first leg of Wisla – Magdeburg (22-22)

Just four days after winning his tenth consecutive Copa del Rey with three games in around 50 hours, Barça plays this Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. one of the most important games of the season (live on Esport3 and on the SPORT website).

Classified directly as first of Group B, the azulgranas play the first leg of the Machineseeker Champions League on the Danish GOG court who got his ticket leaving ex-Barcelona Palmarsson’s Aalborg by the ditch in a fratricidal duel between the two best teams in Denmark.

“We come from three consecutive games of the Copa del Rey. We have tried to adapt the load of the players as best as possible and we hope to be fresh for the two quarterfinal games. GOG plays a handball similar to ours,” explained Carlos Ortega in the preview . After the reappearance of Haniel Langaro in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, The only casualty for this final stretch of the season is Aitor Ariño. Of course, the Brazilian is far from his best form.

This Tuesday the first two games have been played with a important victory for PSG at THW Kiel (27-31 with six goals from Ferran Solé from a Kristopans who ended up being sent off) and a tie in Plock between Wisla and Magdeburgo (22-22) with a 4-0 final run for the locals led by Xavi Sabaté.

Pytlick and the bench

The GOG has been one of the sensations of the Champions which he arrived as Danish champion for the first time since its refoundation in 2011. The team led by Nikolej Krickau was fourth in Group A with 15 points from four wins, two losses (35-40 against PSG and 30-31 against Veszprém) and a draw (38-38 against Xavi Pascual’s Dinamo Bucuresti)

Simon Pytlick is a vital player for the GOG | EFE

Like Barça, the Scandinavian team bets on an eminently fast game with certain defensive problems that made it the team with the most goals scored in the group with 32.4 per game. That’s where Carlos Ortega’s team should take advantage.

The emerging Danish left-back Simon Pytlick (22 years old and current world champion) is his star and the top scorer in the Champions League with 92 goals, the same as his compatriot and right-back Emil Madsen. In addition, mention the also Danish Morten Olsen (38-year-old center-back) and Anders Zachariassen (pivot), and the Swedes Jerry Tollbring (left winger) and Tobias Thulin (goalkeeper).