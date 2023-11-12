Barca turned the game around thanks to Lewandowski’s brace

Goalgetter Robert Lewandowski led FC Barcelona to a home win over Deportivo Alaves in the 13th round of the Spanish championship on Sunday. In the 2:1 (0:1) the Polish striker scored twice for the defending champions.

In the 53rd minute, the 35-year-old equalized for the Catalans with a header before turning the game around completely with a converted penalty in the final phase (78′). Samuel Omorodion took the lead for the guests after just 18 seconds.

Girona defends first place ahead of Real

In the La Liga table, Barca are still four points behind surprise team FC Girona and two behind record champions Real Madrid. Coach Miguel Angel Sanchez Munoz’s surprise team at the helm celebrated their fifth win in a row with a 2-1 away win at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

After an early deficit (5th), top scorer Artem Dowbyk (42nd) and Savio (65th) turned the game around. Girona is still two points ahead of Real Madrid, which outclassed Valencia 5-1 (2-0) with ÖFB team captain David Alaba.

At the Bernabeu Stadium, Dani Carvajal gave the Royals the lead in the third minute. Vinicius Junior (42nd, 49th) and Rodrygo (50th, 84th), who prepared the two Vinicius goals, added a brace. Hugo Duro (88th) scored the consolation goal for the guests in the finish.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

Share this: Facebook

X

