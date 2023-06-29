Barça Vision Platform Helps Build Barcelona’s Digital Space and Enhance Fans’ Sense of Belonging_Barcelona_Football Club

Original Title: Barça Vision Platform Helps Build Barcelona’s Digital Space and Enhance Fans’ Sense of Belonging

FC Barcelona aims to revolutionize the Barcelona fan experience through groundbreaking innovations combining Web3, digital collections and metaverse solutions

FC Barcelona launched Barça Vision, which aims to bring a subversive experience to Barcelona fans by combining Web3, digital collections and metaverse solutions on this platform through breakthrough innovative technologies. The new platform was previously part of Bridgeburg Invest, a subsidiary of Barça Studios, and will become an important strategic part of the club’s construction of the Barça Digital Space. FC Barcelona wanted to bring fans from around the world together in a virtual community and reach new audiences of Gen Alpha, Gen Z and millennials.

Barça Vision was unveiled at a recent event held in the immersive gallery of the new museum, where FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta and Barça Vision General Manager Joan Moya addressed the event. In addition, several Board members and CCMA President Rosa Romà were also present as guests.

Joan Moya: “Barca will have valuable digital assets”

“Barça Vision is not only a brand, but also a project. Barça created this brand to better meet the new challenges encountered in the digital space. The project originated from an idea in 2022, and many people in the club devoted themselves to it. Jodi Jordi Mompart is the heart and soul of Barça Vision, who is eager to introduce Barça to fans all over the world. We are moving towards virtual reality,” explains Joan Moya.

“In July 2022, a Johan Cruyff-themed digital collection will be unveiled to a high profile. On the occasion of the Barcelona tour, we will announce the news and put it up for auction in Times Square. Barcelona will have Valuable digital asset. We are currently working on a project to build a virtual space version of the original stadium, because we want the old Camp Nou to live forever in the metaverse, and this project will also integrate the new Camp Nou and the Espai Barça The project is included as a whole,” Joan Moya added.

The second digital artwork “Empowerment” was unveiled, inspired by Putras

During the creation process, artist Madeline designed a three-dimensional sculpture of Putras, enriching the work with digital painting, special effects and the real singing voices of passionate Barcelona fans. Gold symbolizes Putras’ outstanding achievements and enduring legacy, and by adding rich layers of light to the crowd, it truly captures the dynamics and appeal of that exhilarating monumental moment.

Laporta: “We want to ensure both sporting excellence and financial sustainability of the club”

Joan Laporta said: “Barça Vision is a content platform that will help us build a Barcelona digital space, bring together Barcelona fans around the world in a digital community, and enhance their sense of belonging to this collective.” The meaning of Barça Vision is explained from the perspective of value and value: “The primary goal of FC Barcelona is to win trophies and bring joy to the club’s supporters. At the same time, we also have the responsibility to seek the best interpretation of the brand value in financial terms. Board of Directors Committed to maintaining a balance between ensuring sporting excellence and financial sustainability. We are at the forefront of the industry when faced with new digital opportunities, which is why FC Barcelona can always maintain the highest standards.”

Joan Laporta concluded his speech: “Through Barça Vision, the club is advancing a digital business strategy that we believe will have a hugely positive impact on the club’s financial situation. From now on, the best in the world The club can also be called the best digital field club in the world.”

Club stays ahead in the digital arena

FC Barcelona has always been at the forefront in the digital arena. In 2022, the number of interactions between Barcelona and fans around the world will continue to grow for the second consecutive year. Last year, a total of more than 1.4 billion interactions were generated. At the same time, Barcelona has also become the most watched sports organization on social networks with its achievements of more than 400 million followers. The club hopes to continue to explore in the leading position, further contact fans, understand them better and provide them with new products and services. Barça Vision has made exploring emerging technologies one of its missions to create a vibrant and interactive Barça digital community for Barça fans around the world to experience together.

Another step in the digital realm

With the creation of Barça Vision, FC Barcelona has taken another step forward in the digital realm. Facing the consumption habits of young people, and considering that sports has evolved into another form of entertainment, this means that Barcelona needs to compete with large enterprises and content platforms. This is also in line with the development of the club’s income model, and digital business will become one of Barcelona’s main sources of income in the next few years.

FC Barcelona is working hard to create a comprehensive ecosystem of Barcelona products, services and content, where fans can enjoy the best Barcelona experience at any time, no matter where they are or whether they can visit the stadium in person.

