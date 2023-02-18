The Barça team had a first half full of mismatches and ElPozo went 2-3 up at halftime

The champion made an extraordinary second half, but Juanjo denied him the goal on multiple occasions

A Barça with two faces has fallen undeservedly by 2-3 this Saturday against ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida and his morale is still low after what happened in Granada. Lazy and uncoordinated in the first half, the Barcelona team even deserved victory in a goalless second act that had the best Juanjo of recent times as its great star.

DATASHEET FIRST DIVISION BAR ELP LINEUPS BARÇA, 2 (2+0): Miquel Feixas, Antonio Pérez, Adolfo, Pito -initial five-, André Coelho, Sergio Lozano (1), Sergio González, Catela, Marcenio (1) and Carlos Ortiz. ELPOZO MURCIA COSTA CÁLIDA, 3 (3+0): Juanjo (p.), Felipe Valerio (1), Bruno Taffy, Taynan (1), Rafa Santos -starting five-, Marcel, Gadeia, Ricardo, Fernando, Darío (1) and Alberto. GOALS 0-1, Philip Valerio (3:26); 1-1, Sergio Lozano (6:03); 1-2, Tainan (8:52); 2-2, Marcenio (9:30); 2-3, Darius (11:27). REFEREES Carreira Romero and Ferrero Carballal (Galician). They showed a yellow card to the local Miquel Feixas (15′) and to the visitor Taynan (23′) and Fernando (35′). INCIDENCES Match corresponding to day 20 of the men’s First Division futsal league played in front of 3,522 spectators at the Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona).

At a difficult time due to the elimination in the semifinals of the Spanish Cup at the hands of Movistar Inter and due to the significant losses of Dyego and Ferrao, the azulgrana box was too fragile in the first part, especially in defensive tasks.

If to that is added the ballast of this season in which he has to go in tow in almost all the important games In whatever circumstances they are and the ability of the Murcian team to punish each local error, what happened is explained quite well.

Thus, the opening chances of Bruno Taffy and Pito they made way to 0-1, the work of Felipe Valerio in the 4th minute when he took advantage of a rebound from Miquel Feixas shot by Taynan. Barca’s reaction was excellent, with a high shot from Pito and making it 1-1, the work of a notable Sergio Lozano who stole a ball and scored 157 seconds later after a lucky loan from André Coelho.

Those of Jesús Velasco did not take advantage of this dynamic and after a shot outside Fernando after a loss by Catela 1-2 came in the most unlikely way. Barça launched a very dangerous indirect free kick on the edge of the area and did it so badly that the loss gave rise to a goal by a very whistled Taynan for what happened in the 2022 Super Cup final.

Matheus tries to overcome Marcel’s opposition | VALENTÍ ENRICH

Marcenio had been one of the ‘culprits’ of the visitor’s second goal and he recovered with rage signing the 2-2 just 42 seconds later after leaving the controversial Kazajo-Brazilian. However, a mismatch allowed Gadeia to assist Darío in the 2-3 pass through 12′.

The game calmed down, although the equalizer could have come from a shot by Matheus that ex-Azulgrana Juanjo repelled at 13′ and a debatable free kick by Feixas in a play that ended with a goal from Adolfo. Nothing to object. The foul could have existed and that goal was an anecdote. By the way, that the ‘myth’ javi rodriguez ‘played’ for a few seconds with the goalkeeper-player giving the shirt to Taynan.

Barça improved a lot in the second half. Why didn’t it turn out like this from the start? Sergio Lozano shot high on 24′, Fernando anticipated Adolfo with goal mouth on 25′ and Juanjo prevented Pito’s goal on 26′. in full siege, Antonio was slow in the shot and the Barcelona exporter also appeared before Sergio González in 30′.

Antonio missed a very clear occasion with the 2-3 | VALENTÍ ENRICH

Antonio from Jaen missed what shouldn’t be missed only with Juanjo beaten in a shot that he sent to the post and Pito shot wide at 32′. ElPozo, who was crouched down and looked completely outmatched, but in a ‘harreon’ Gadeia sent a missile to the crossbar in a new example that in futsal the goals rule and not the chances.

From there, spectacular show by Juanjo. The Spanish international goalkeeper made four almost consecutive extraordinary interventions. Juanjo became great against Marcenio in a three for one, against Matheus and against a Pito who tried everything without luck.

Without Dyego, Velasco handed over the goalkeeper shirt to Catela with 2:53 remaining and a defender took a shot from the man from Cádiz as Taynan had done a minute earlier. At 47.4 from the end came the visitor’s fifth foul and questionable Murcian hands gave way to a double-penalty with 17.4 to go that provoked the indignation of Javi Rodríguez. However, it was not Barça’s day and a spectacular Juanjo deflected Sergio Lozano’s launch and one last missile from Adolfo.