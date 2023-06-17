Barça’s tweet about Mirotic

The Spanish-Montenegrin player contributed 14 points and 7 rebounds against Madrid in one of his last games at the Palau

During the meeting, the Barcelona club pronounced on Mirotic in his account of Twitter

Barça imposed this Friday the strength of the collective against Real Madrid in the first round of the Endesa League final (97-88), which was decided in the second part thanks to the defensive improvement and the choral annotation of the azulgranaswith seven players in double figures.

In the match he contributed a lot Nikola Mirotic, who received a gala ovation at the Palau Blaugrana. It was the reunion with the Barcelona fans after confirming on Thursday that the Catalan club had informed him that he would not continue next season despite having two years left on his contract.

Far from a hostile environment, the power forward found himself with an enthusiastic crowd who saw how he responded with 14 points, 7 rebounds and one assist. So, during the match, the club sent a tweet in reference to Mirotic.

The club’s official Twitter account published a photo of Nikola with a heart smiley, in clear allusion to the communion generated with him. In fact, at the end of the game in the middle of the chants from the stands, Mirotic replicated this gesture of the heart with his hands.

The truth is that Mirotic, who He expressed in an interview his desire to say goodbye to the Palau Blaugrana through the front door winning the league title, he thanked the support of the Barcelona fans from the beginning, returning the applause to the stands and despite this abrupt ending, the relationship with the public has not been affected.