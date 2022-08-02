The fan token platform has decided to invest in the Catalan club, which has long been a partner in terms of digital tokens: an official shirt as a gift to celebrate the operation
Fresh money in the coffers of Barcelona, to finance the transfer campaign and in general a club undergoing sporting and corporate renewal. After a certainly not exciting season, the Blaugrana are in fact arranging luxury pieces to provide Xavi Hernandez with a squad that is as competitive as possible: from Robert Lewandowski to Franck Kessie, the process is already well underway. At the company level, in the meantime, important agreements are made to raise the bar in the present and in the future: with partners, already an official partner of the company in the field of fan tokens, a 100 million euro operation has been made official. The digital token platform has acquired 24.5% of Barça Studios, with the aim of accelerating corporate strategies in the audiovisual, blockchain, NFT and web fields.
Words and deeds
“We are passionate about the role that technology can play in creating communities that bring fans and teams closer to each other.” The words of the CEO Alexandre Dreyfus paint the perspective of the important investment of partners, who for the occasion also celebrated in his own way: an official Barcelona kit will be drawn tomorrow among the users who will have applied by following three simple steps. Follow, comment and re-sharing of the announcement of the competition: over 5 thousand fans have already come forward not even 24 hours after its launch.
