Fresh money in the coffers of Barcelona, ​​to finance the transfer campaign and in general a club undergoing sporting and corporate renewal. After a certainly not exciting season, the Blaugrana are in fact arranging luxury pieces to provide Xavi Hernandez with a squad that is as competitive as possible: from Robert Lewandowski to Franck Kessie, the process is already well underway. At the company level, in the meantime, important agreements are made to raise the bar in the present and in the future: with partners, already an official partner of the company in the field of fan tokens, a 100 million euro operation has been made official. The digital token platform has acquired 24.5% of Barça Studios, with the aim of accelerating corporate strategies in the audiovisual, blockchain, NFT and web fields.