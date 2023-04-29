Home » Barcelona 4-0 Real Betis: Lamine Yamal makes history as La Liga leaders move 11 points clear
Barcelona 4-0 Real Betis: Lamine Yamal makes history as La Liga leaders move 11 points clear

Fifteen-year-old Lamine Yamal made history when he replaced Gavi for Barcelona

Fifteen-year-old winger Lamine Yamal became Barcelona’s youngest-ever player as they beat 10-man Real Betis to move 11 points clear at the top of La Liga.

The academy product, who turns 16 in July, was brought on in the 84th minute to replace Gavi.

At 15 years and 290 days, Yamal is the fifth-youngest player to appear in the competition.

Goals from Andreas Christensen, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and a Guido Rodríguez own goal secured the win.

Mallorca youngster Luka Romero is the youngest player to feature in La Liga when he came on against Real Madrid in 2020, aged 15 years and 219 days.

Yamal, who Barca boss Xavi Hernandez called “fearless”, was included him in the squad for the first time against Atletico Madrid last Sunday.

Betis winger Joaquin, 41, who also featured at the Nou Camp on Saturday, had already made 215 La Liga appearances when Yamal was born.

Barca took the lead when Christensen got on the end of Raphinha’s inswinging cross to head home his first goal for the club from six yards out.

Betis substitute Edgar Gonzalez, who had been brought on for the injured Luiz Felipe, was sent off in the 33rd minute after collecting two yellow cards in quick succession.

Lewandowski scored from a Jules Kounde cross three minutes later to increase the hosts’ lead.

Raphinha added a third before half-time, following a lengthy video assistant referee check after the goal was initially ruled out for offside.

Then in the 82nd minute, Ansu Fati’s cross was turned into his own net by Betis defender Rodríguez to seal the result.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 23Koundé
  • 4Araújo
  • 15ChristensenSubstituted forAlonsoat 59′minutes
  • 28Bucket
  • 8PedriSubstituted forKessieat 73′minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 21F YoungSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 59′minutes
  • 22RaphinhaSubstituted forDembele’sat 73′minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 30GaviSubstituted forYamalat 83′minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Dembele’s
  • 10Ansu Fati
  • 11F Torres
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 17Alonso
  • 18Alba
  • 19Kessie
  • 24García
  • 32Torre
  • 36holds
  • 41Yamal

Real Betis

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Dantas da Silva
  • 2Montoya
  • 16Pezella
  • 19Ramos MarchiSubstituted forGonzálezat 12′minutesBooked at 33mins
  • 33MirandaSubstituted forsanchez rodriguezat 64′minutesSubstituted forat 81′minutes
  • 5Rodríguez
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 11Rose da SilvaSubstituted forAkouokouat 45′minutes
  • 10CanalesSubstituted forIt’s Johnat 75′minutes
  • 21PérezSubstituted forda Silva Santosat 64′minutes
  • 12Da Silva

Substitutes

  • 1Bravo
  • 3González
  • 4Akouokou
  • 7It’s John
  • 17sanchez rodriguez
  • 18Saved
  • 20da Silva Santos
  • 24Ruibal
  • 25Martin Fernandez
  • 28sanchez rodriguez
  • 29Cruz

Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Attendance:
88,530

Live Text

