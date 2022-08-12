Home Sports Barcelona, ​​6 out of 7 players registered: lewandowski, raphinha,
Sports

Barcelona, ​​6 out of 7 players registered: lewandowski, raphinha,

by admin
Barcelona, ​​6 out of 7 players registered: lewandowski, raphinha,

Lewa and others registered by La Liga after the sale of a stake in Barça Studios to Orpheus Media. It remains fouri Koundé, it will enter the lists after the next sales

Six out of seven, in short, almost all the new purchases available to Xavi. The worst clouds move away from Barcelona after the blaugrana club activated the fourth economic lever to enroll newly arrived players. In addition to Dembelé and Sergi Roberto who have signed new contracts, Kessie, Lewandowski, Raphina and Christensen have been registered in the Liga in time for today’s debut against Rayo Vallecano. Excluded for now only Koundé, still recovering and therefore certainly out of Xavi’s squad.

The motion

The breakthrough was possible after the sale of 24% of Barca Studios to Orpheus Media for 100 million euros.

August 13 – 00:06

© breaking latest news

See also  La Liga: 4:2 victory over Real Sociedad Barcelona in the "post Messi era" first match_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan

You may also like

Swimming, European Championships in Rome: Italy dominates and...

Adani: “Watch out for these young people, they...

Stealing teacher Kroos and men’s team training Bundesliga...

Candidate list Ballon d’Or 2022: there is no...

Serie B, Parma-Bari 2-2. Goals by Antenucci, Man,...

Juve, what form with absences? Allegri’s solutions for...

European swimming championships in Rome, gold for Minisini,...

Kyrgios beaten by Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of...

Kostic: “Saying yes to Juve is not difficult...

Milan, Leao begins climbing towards altitude … 20

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy