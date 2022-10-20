The Barça coach does not hide behind a finger …

Xavi, Barcelona coach fresh from the draw against Inter and the defeat in Madrid, appeared in the press room today at noon. After the two disappointments of last week with the draw against Inter and the defeat at Clásico, and above all to know the state of the team before tomorrow’s match against Villarreal. These were his statements.

“We have to play a great match”

Xavi sul Clásico: “Real are an opponent that defends very well. Real defends very well with a low block. They feel comfortable like this. They didn’t leave us any space and, even in these conditions, we still had the opportunity to make a better result, even if not with as many chances as usual because they are a great team. We weren’t as comfortable as the other days because Real defended very well. There is always an opponent who makes things for you difficult. We didn’t attack as usual. “

Titles and goals: “Yes, that doesn’t change. I repeat. The goal, with this squad, with our feelings, is to win titles. We have to win titles. I will work even harder. The goal is still to win titles. All the hopes in the world, despite this week there has been a lot of criticism. Everyone encourages me. I have a cell phone that looks like a relative has died. If I don’t win, another coach will come. My exemption now? Of course I would understand. But I’m always positive “.

