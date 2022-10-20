Home Sports Barcelona after Clasico, Xavi: “If I don’t win the titles, another coach will come”
Sports

Barcelona after Clasico, Xavi: “If I don’t win the titles, another coach will come”

by admin
Barcelona after Clasico, Xavi: “If I don’t win the titles, another coach will come”

The Barça coach does not hide behind a finger …

Xavi, Barcelona coach fresh from the draw against Inter and the defeat in Madrid, appeared in the press room today at noon. After the two disappointments of last week with the draw against Inter and the defeat at Clásico, and above all to know the state of the team before tomorrow’s match against Villarreal. These were his statements.

“We have to play a great match”

Xavi sul Clásico: “Real are an opponent that defends very well. Real defends very well with a low block. They feel comfortable like this. They didn’t leave us any space and, even in these conditions, we still had the opportunity to make a better result, even if not with as many chances as usual because they are a great team. We weren’t as comfortable as the other days because Real defended very well. There is always an opponent who makes things for you difficult. We didn’t attack as usual. “

Titles and goals: “Yes, that doesn’t change. I repeat. The goal, with this squad, with our feelings, is to win titles. We have to win titles. I will work even harder. The goal is still to win titles. All the hopes in the world, despite this week there has been a lot of criticism. Everyone encourages me. I have a cell phone that looks like a relative has died. If I don’t win, another coach will come. My exemption now? Of course I would understand. But I’m always positive “.

October 19, 2022 (change October 19, 2022 | 15:21)

See also  [Olympic spirit, Chinese power]Dare to fight, dare to fight!Olympic athletes continue to challenge the limit and set world records

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Liu Yanyu’s injury is no longer serious: thank...

VIDEO / Icardi sensational, flies to Argentina from...

Viktoria Plzen eliminated in the Czech Republic Cup...

Fat Tiger broke down the Nets defensive line...

Inter, Lautaro: “The World Cup is coming soon?...

Formula E will race in South Africa in...

NBA comprehensive: Warriors start the new season, Celtics...

Tennis, Atp Napoli: another interruption due to humidity....

Cycling, Bracke committed suicide. He served 3 years...

Coppa Italia: Udinese-Monza 2-3, a pearl from Petagna...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy