Barcelona Aims to Secure Joao Félix’s Future

BARÇA DEFINES ITS POSITION WITH JOAO

A month and a half has passed since Joao Félix became a FC Barcelona player, after an agreement was reached with Atlético de Madrid on the last day of the transfer market for his loan, for one season, without a purchase option. According to recent information, it has been enough time for Barcelona to have decided that they want to keep the Portugal international in the long term. They would have already begun to study the different formulas to obtain his services.

The newspaper ‘SPORT’ has reported that the club is very happy with the Portuguese footballer, who since his arrival has been indisputable in Xavi Hernández’s approach and has taken over the left wing. He has three goals and three assists in 526 minutes, and Barça believes he can be a very important player, not only this season but in the long term. He has adapted wonderfully, and the entire coaching staff is delighted with his performance.

According to Barça sources confessed to ‘SPORT’, “We have the entire season to prepare a proposal that allows us to keep Joao Félix. We are very happy with his performance, and he is a player that is very popular in all areas of the club.” It is the position of the Blaugrana, who are already very aware that everything will depend on the financial demands of Atlético de Madrid. Atlético has made it clear that they are happy that the player is exploiting because it only increases his value in the market.

Enrique Cerezo and Miguel Ángel Gil Marín have spoken out on different occasions to ‘celebrate’ the fact that Joao Félix is ​​doing well in Barcelona. They know that the more he performs and gains opportunities, the better they can sign a deal during the summer of 2024 when it is time to resolve his future. It has been leaked that they want to recover part of the investment they made in 2019 when they signed him from Benfica for 127 million euros.

It is more than evident that they do not intend to sell him for the same amount, but they do want to find someone who ‘helps’ pay off the 54 million euros that are pending and that, in addition, leaves sufficient benefits for the club’s accounts. The first information suggests that the transfer could reach 70-80 million euros, a figure that Barça knows very well that it cannot assume at this time due to the endless financial problems and financial Fair Play.

The Blaugrana have assumed that it will be a rocky operation with many complications, but that is why they want to work well in advance. They know very well that Diego Pablo Simeone does not have him in his plans, regardless of the improvement he has this season, but they are also aware that the priority of the red and white team will be to get a good amount of money if he ends up leaving in the summer of 2024. There is still plenty of time, but ‘planning’ will be essential.

