In the Champions League final, Barcelona will face Wolfsburg, who eliminated Arsenal in a dramatic semi-final rematch today. The match at the Emirates Stadium in front of more than 60,000 spectators was won by the German team 3:2 after extra time thanks to Pauline Bremer’s goal in the 119th minute. Barcelona already advanced through Chelsea last week after the results 1:0 and 1:1. The final will be played on June 3 in Eindhoven.

