Barcelona are counting on Jabari Parker to replace Nikola Mirotic

Sport.es has defined the agreement reached between Barcelona and Jabari Parker ‘the Blaugrana’s big bet’.

So the 28-year-old Duke winger will be Nikola Mirotic’s replacement in coach Grimau’s chessboard for next season.

Parker would have passed the medical checks requested by Barcelona without problems.

The forward in the NBA produced career averages of 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2 assists, with a career-high 20.1 points per game in 2017 with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Parker, who has been out since January 2022, will be the penultimate piece of the new roster, given that the Blaugrana have yet to sign Cory Higgins’ replacement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

