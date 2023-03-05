Leaders FC Barcelona are back on the road to success in the Spanish league after last week’s defeat. The Catalans celebrated a 1-0 home win against stragglers Valencia on Sunday and temporarily increased their lead over pursuers Real Madrid, who played at Betis Sevilla in the evening, to ten points. Raphinha scored the only goal after a soulful pass from captain Sergio Busquets with a header (15th).

In the second half, Ferran Torres initially missed a penalty (55′) before defender Ronald Araujo was sent off due to an emergency brake (59′). In the closing stages, Barcelona were lucky that the referee’s whistle was silent during a duel between Franck Kessie and Francisco Perez (86′). Valencia could not capitalize on the half-hour majority and ended up stuck on the penultimate place in the table.

