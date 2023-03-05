Home Sports Barcelona are outnumbered to keep Valencia at bay
Sports

Barcelona are outnumbered to keep Valencia at bay

by admin
Barcelona are outnumbered to keep Valencia at bay

Leaders FC Barcelona are back on the road to success in the Spanish league after last week’s defeat. The Catalans celebrated a 1-0 home win against stragglers Valencia on Sunday and temporarily increased their lead over pursuers Real Madrid, who played at Betis Sevilla in the evening, to ten points. Raphinha scored the only goal after a soulful pass from captain Sergio Busquets with a header (15th).

In the second half, Ferran Torres initially missed a penalty (55′) before defender Ronald Araujo was sent off due to an emergency brake (59′). In the closing stages, Barcelona were lucky that the referee’s whistle was silent during a duel between Franck Kessie and Francisco Perez (86′). Valencia could not capitalize on the half-hour majority and ended up stuck on the penultimate place in the table.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  The Red Star ultras burn the banner stolen from the Rome-Corriere TV Fedayeen

You may also like

Behind Red Bull, there is only Alonso. Ferrari...

Words are not enough for this, praised Klopp...

European Indoor Athletics Championships, Larissa Iapichino takes silver...

Nüßle narrowly misses the World Tour card –...

Max Verstappen with Red Bull won the Bahrain...

Scattered considerations after Inter-Lecce (2-0)

Pilsen is hanging in the towel before the...

Here’s why you should NOT start a liquid...

LBA 20th Round, Virtus Segafredo Bologna – Bertram...

Renewal of Di Maria, Calvo before Roma-Juve: “We...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy