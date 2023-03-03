Home Sports Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the national derby to win the Copa del Rey semi-finals- China.org.cn
Sports

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the national derby to win the Copa del Rey semi-finals- China.org.cn

by admin
Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the national derby to win the Copa del Rey semi-finals- China.org.cn

Source: China News Network
Time: 2023-03-03 11:12

Chinanews.com, March 3rd. In the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey held in the early hours of the 3rd Beijing time, Barcelona played 1-0 Real Madrid away and won the first round.

In the 12th minute of the game, Vinicius picked a pass and made a point. Benzema stopped the ball and scored with a low shot, but the goal was invalid because of offside. In the 26th minute, Casey’s shot was blocked by Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois, but hit teammate Militao and rebounded into the goal. Barcelona 1:0 Real Madrid.

In the 72nd minute, Casey pushed a shot near the penalty spot, but his teammate Fati blocked the shot. In the 90th minute, Rodrigo cut in from the left and tried a long shot from outside the top of the arc, which was slightly wide of the far post. In the end, Real Madrid 0:1 Barcelona at home.

On April 6, the two teams will compete in the second round of the Copa del Rey semi-final. And on March 20, Barcelona and Real Madrid will stage a “national derby” in La Liga. (over)

Edit: trsadmin

Previous: Copa del Rey: Real Madrid Own Barcelona 1:0 to win the “National Derby”
Next: National football training Exxon only participates in part of the joint training, Ren Hang and Jiang Guangtai are absent from the joint training




Xianning.com copyright and disclaimer:
① The copyright of all works marked “Source: Xianning.com” on this website belongs to Xianning.com, and the above works shall not be reproduced, excerpted or used in other ways without the authorization of this website. Those who have authorized the use of works on this website should use them within the scope of authorization, and indicate “source: Xianning website”. Anyone who violates the above statement will be held accountable by this website.
② All works marked “source: xxx (not Xianning.com)” on this website are reproduced from other media. The purpose of reprinting is to convey more information, which does not mean that this website agrees with its views and is responsible for its authenticity.
③ If you need to contact this website due to the content of the work, copyright and other issues, please do so within 30 days.

See also  Garlasco closes the regular season against Brugherio

new media

  • Make a good combination punch and run out of acceleration!​Xianning’s industrial economy is struggling

    Make a good combination punch and run out of acceleration!​Xianning's industrial economy is off to a good start

  • good news! Xianning added a “Chinese Natural Oxygen Bar”

    good news! Xianning added a

  • Invest 2.6 billion yuan!The eighth group of Guanqiao in Jiayu County brings the university to the doorstep

    Invest 2.6 billion yuan!The eighth group of Guanqiao in Jiayu County brings the university to the doorstep

  • Xianning was selected as a beautiful leisure village in China

    Xianning was selected as a beautiful leisure village in China

  • The provincial list was announced, and the Xianning family was on the list!

    The provincial list was announced, and the Xianning family was on the list!

< >

You may also like

Bahrain Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes on...

Stadium discussion before hit against Sweden

78 Wanwei less into the Clippers?Cam + George

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 RB Leipzig: Goals from Marco...

Hull City 2-0 West Brom: Benjamin Tetteh gets...

NHL | Šustr is moving to Anaheim for...

Orlando, season over for Jonathan Isaac

Dortmund presents with victory in hit game

Will Bonucci’s heir come from the Premier League?

Stolz and Koková dominated the 500 at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy