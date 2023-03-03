Source: China News Network
Chinanews.com, March 3rd. In the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey held in the early hours of the 3rd Beijing time, Barcelona played 1-0 Real Madrid away and won the first round.
In the 12th minute of the game, Vinicius picked a pass and made a point. Benzema stopped the ball and scored with a low shot, but the goal was invalid because of offside. In the 26th minute, Casey’s shot was blocked by Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois, but hit teammate Militao and rebounded into the goal. Barcelona 1:0 Real Madrid.
In the 72nd minute, Casey pushed a shot near the penalty spot, but his teammate Fati blocked the shot. In the 90th minute, Rodrigo cut in from the left and tried a long shot from outside the top of the arc, which was slightly wide of the far post. In the end, Real Madrid 0:1 Barcelona at home.
On April 6, the two teams will compete in the second round of the Copa del Rey semi-final. And on March 20, Barcelona and Real Madrid will stage a “national derby” in La Liga. (over)
