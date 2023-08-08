Home » Barcelona buys 16-year-old and puts a 1 billion clause – Football
Barcelona buys 16-year-old and puts a 1 billion clause – Football

Barcelona has not yet been able to ‘register’ the new signings (Ilkay Gündogan, Oriol Romeu and Iñigo Martínez) in the La Liga lists due to the restrictions imposed by financial fair play, in particular those relating to wages, but continues to sign players. In fact, there is the announcement of the transfer to the Blaugrana shirt, from Freiburg, of the new ‘star’ (or presumed star) of German football, the sixteen-year-old Noah Darvich for which 2.5 million euros have been invested.


The player has signed a three-year contract, until 2026, with a release clause set at one billion euros, and this is exactly what makes the most news. And maybe he puts an extra weight on the shoulders of this 1.84m boy who plays in midfield but often finds his way to goal and was a great protagonist of the under 17 European Championships won by Germany. Now he will be incorporated into Barça Atlètic but he will also train with the first team where he will find the same age Lamine Yamal, a winger who has already made his debut in La Liga and is considered the new ‘jewel’ of Xavi’s team.


Meanwhile, to make room for the new signings and be able to register them in time for the start of the championship, which for Barça is set for Sunday on the Getafe field, the operations that will lead to the transfers of Kessie to Saudi Arabia, to Al Ahli, and Dembelé to PSG. These are very necessary operations, because currently, due to the rules and the well-known economic problems, Xavi can currently only use 13 players from the first team. And there is also a Gundogan case, because in the contract of the former Manchester City captain there is a clause which allows him to leave if he is not registered in the La Liga list by the start of the championship.


So you have to hurry.

