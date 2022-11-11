The 19-year-old Moroccan defender made his debut against Osasuna on the day of farewell to the blaugrana of the Spanish legend. The confident coach: “he can have a future here”
Everyone was waiting for Piqué’s sad tears, at his last match against Barcelona, and instead they had to dry the joyful ones of Chadi Riad, at his first. If the young Moroccan defender, 19, became player number 674 to debut in the Liga with the blaugrana shirt, much of the credit – if not all – belongs to the Spaniard, who would have entered the field in the final if he had not caught a red card directly from the bench for the offenses against referee Jesus Gil Manzano, guilty in his eyes for having sent off Lewandowski in the first half of the match against Osasuna.
