Barcelona champion | All the combinations that would make Barça champion in Cornellà

The defeat of Madrid in San Sebastián leaves LaLiga closer than ever for Barça

He could even be champion without having to play against Espanyol

The defeat of Real Madrid in San Sebastián, added to Barça’s victory against Osasuna, leaves LaLiga closer than ever. There are 14 points that separate the azulgranas from Madrid at the top of the table, which leaves the alirón to a single point.

The Barça will already face his ‘primer match ball’ in the next day, which will be held on the weekend of May 13 and 14. On Saturday it will be the turn of Real Madrid, who will receive Getafe in the middle of the Champions League semifinal, while on Sunday the Barça will visit the RCDE Stadium. These are all the possibilities:

If Madrid loses against Getafe

The Barça would be champion if Atlético de Madrid does not add the six points it played before Espanyol – Barça.

The Barça would be champion if he wins at Espanyol

If Madrid draw against Getafe

If Madrid beat Getafe