Barcelona’s footballers won Saturday’s 27th round of the Spanish league thanks to two goals from Robert Lewandowski on the pitch of the last Elche 4-0, and lead the incomplete table by 15 points ahead of defending champion Real Madrid. In the first game under the leadership of coach José Luis Mendilibar, Sevilla won the rescue battle in Cádiz 2-0 and moved away from the relegation ranks.

